‘Mary Poppins Returns’ as a Funko Pop and a Barbie Doll

Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns hits theaters on December 19th, and it looks like you’ll be able to bring Funko Pops along for the adventure.

Funko has unveiled a lineup of Pop figures, Rock Candy, and Vynl based on the film that are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for December. The collection includes Jack the lamplighter and Mary Poppins in several of her gorgeous outfits. That goes double for the Music Hall Pop, which I believe, gives us our best look at that attire thus far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As far as exclusives are concerned, a Pop version of Mary Poppins with her umbrella is set to hit Hot Topic at some point in November.

Rounding out the new releases we have a Rock Candy Mary Poppins figure and a Mary and Jack Vynl 2-pack that comes with a free music download (limited time offer).

The new #MaryPoppinsReturns Barbie Signature dolls are practically perfect in every way! See #MaryPoppinsReturns in theaters December 19: //t.co/Z3eONGvOJA pic.twitter.com/QMccn14C0n — Disney (@Disney) October 30, 2018

Inside this link you’ll also find pre-orders for Mary Poppins Returns Barbie Dolls of Mary and Jack. The dolls weren’t fully revealed on the product pages at the time this post was written, but Disney has revealed plenty of photos via the tweet above. Both of those dolls are priced at $49.99 and are slated to ship in November / January.

On a related note, this Mary Poppins umbrella is practically perfect in every way — it says so right there on the canvas. It’s also an official Disney product that comes complete with the signature parrot head on the handle.

You can pre-order it here for $36.99 with free shipping slated for December. That’s a small price to pay to breathe new life into “I’m Mary Poppins, y’all” jokes.

The umbrella is part of a whole new range of cute Mary Poppins merch that includes a “Spoonful of Sugar” apron, “Practically Perfect” cup and saucer set, tape measure mug, umbrella accessory dish, and penguin waiter salt and pepper shakers. You can shop the entire collection right here, with prices ranging from $19.99 to $29.99 with free shipping.

The Rotten Tomatoes synopsis for Mary Poppins Returns reads:

“Directed and produced by Rob Marshall, “Mary Poppins Returns” also stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer and Julie Walters with Colin Firth and Meryl Streep. The film, which introduces three new Banks children, played by Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh and newcomer Joel Dawson, also features Dick Van Dyke and Angela Lansbury. The film is set in 1930s depression-era London (the time period of the original novels) and is drawn from the wealth of material in PL Travers’ additional seven books.

In the story, Michael (Whishaw) and Jane (Mortimer) are now grown up, with Michael, his three children and their housekeeper, Ellen (Walters), living on Cherry Tree Lane. After Michael suffers a personal loss, the enigmatic nanny Mary Poppins (Blunt) re-enters the lives of the Banks family, and, along with the optimistic street lamplighter Jack (Miranda), uses her unique magical skills to help the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. Mary Poppins also introduces the children to a new assortment of colorful and whimsical characters, including her eccentric cousin, Topsy (Streep).

The film is produced by Marshall, John DeLuca and Marc Platt. The screenplay is by David Magee based on The Mary Poppins Stories by PL Travers with Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman writing all new songs and Shaiman composing an original score.“

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.