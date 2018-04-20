Hasbro’s ‘M.A.S.K.’ Getting Live-Action Film Franchise Directed by F. Gary Gray

Get ready for a whole new dash of nostalgia, as the action figure line M.A.S.K. is headed to the big screen.

Paramount has reportedly made a deal with F. Gary Gray to direct a live-action M.A.S.K. film, according to Deadline. The film would be produced by Hasbro and Gray, and is currently in search of a writer “to hatch a contemporary subculture movie with a youth empowerment angle.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

M.A.S.K. – which stands for “Mobile Armored Strike Kommand” – began as a series of toys and an animated series in the mid 80s. The general premise of the franchise is that MASK is an underground task force led by Matt Trakker, who try to hunt down the criminal organization VENOM.

Gray has developed a pretty profound following over the years, helming films like Friday, Set It Off, and The Italian Job. Most recently, Gray directed Straight Outta Compton and The Fate of the Furious, and is being tapped to direct Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth in a Men In Black spinoff.

According to the report, Gray gravitated towards M.A.S.K. “because it is a vintage property that could be revamped and have someting to say to a contemporary audience”.

Would you like to see M.A.S.K. make its way to the big screen? Let us know what you think in the comments below.