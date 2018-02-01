Masters of the Universe Movie Release Date Revealed

After years of developments and speculation, the highly-anticipated film reboot of Masters of the Universe appears to be moving forward, if Sony‘s newest slate of films is any indication.

Sony Pictures has added the film to its most updated release calendar, with a projected release date of December 18th, 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film will be directed by McG, known by audiences for his work on Charlie’s Angels, This Means War, and Terminator Salvation. In recent years, the director has dabbled in television as well, producing shows such as Supernatural, Chuck, Shadowhunters, and Lethal Weapon.

The sci-fi property, which initially started as a Mattel toy line in the early 80s, has become beloved by fans in the years since. The general story of the franchise follows Prince Adam, who turns into the superhuman He-Man, and his quest to protect Castle Grayskull from the villainous Skeletor.

While it is perhaps best known through its various animated series and comics, Masters of the Universe has made its way to the big screen before – in a 1987 film starring Dolph Lundgren and Courtney Cox.

McG has been tied to the project since early 2016, but this is the first major development of it actually inching to production. While past possibilities for Prince Adam have included bodybuilder Mike O’Hearn and Twilight alum Kellan Lutz, it’s unclear who will ultimately end up starring in the film.

Speaking to ComingSoon.Net, McG shared what his goals are for taking the franchise into a new era.

“I think we want to honor the fan base, first and foremost.” McG explained. “We also need to be cognizant of the incredible resonance of what Kevin Feige is doing with Marvel, and the balance of full-bodied entertainment. That it’s both credible and emotional, action-packed, and the story of a hero’s journey. It’s the genesis of He-Man, it’s the becoming of He-Man. We want it to be clicking on all cylinders in that regard. We’re not going to stop until we get it right.”

MORE Movie News: