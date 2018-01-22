‘Masters of the Universe’ Director Shares First Look at Teela in Battlesuit

The Masters of the Universe movie is moving forward. Director David Goyer has offered a sneak peek at Teela.

Goyer shared a photo on his Instagram page. The photo shows Goyer working with concept artist Carlos Huante. Goyer is pointing at a concept piece on a computer screen. Goyer jokes in his status that he’s looking for “more cowbell,” but the image is labeled as “Teela Battle Suit.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below (via Omega Underground):

In the Masters of the Universe canon, Teela is the captain of the royal guard at the palace of Eternos. She both protects and trains Prince Adam of Eternia. She is unaware that Adam’s alter ego is the hero He-Man, though Teela often fights by He-Man’s side in battle.

Masters of the Universe has always blended fantasy with science fiction. The concept art seen here implies the new film will lean heavily on the science fiction side of things.

Masters of the Universe began life as a Mattel toy line launched in 1982. DC Comics launched a related comic book series the same year. The 1983 Filmation cartoon He-Man and the Masters of the Universe made He-Man and his battle cry – “I have the power!” – a household name among children of the era.

Masters of the Universe has been adapted into a live-action feature film once before. Dolph Lundgren starred as He-Man in the 1987 film. The franchise has gone through a number of reboots in comics, toys, and television.

A reboot of Masters of the Universe has been in the making since at least 2007. The project has been trapped in development hell on several occasions. In 2016, McG was attached to direct the film but had left the project by mid-2017. Around the same time, Sony gave the film an official release date. The studio announced that Goyer would rewrite the script. Sony has not officially announced Goyer as director, but rumors suggest he is in talks.

Kellan Lutz was in contention for the role of He-Man. Sony hasn’t made any casting announcements yet regarding the movie.

Masters of the Universe opens December 18, 2019.