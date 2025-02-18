Masters of the Universe Reboot Casts Its Ram-Man (and More Join Cast)

Even though Travis Knight’s Masters of the Universe reboot is now in production, the project’s stacked ensemble continues to grow, as three more actors have been cast in supporting roles. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jon Xue Zhang will portray the character of Ram-Man. Joining the movie alongside him are Agatha All Along star Sasheer Zamata, who will play Suzie, and Christian Vunipola as Hussein. This announcement comes only a week after Masters of the Universe cast James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as He-Man’s parents.

Based on the popular toy line, Masters of the Universe is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on June 5, 2026. The film stars Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man. The movie recently started filming, as set photos of Galitzine emerged, hinting at the film’s new origin story for He-Man.

Masters of the Universe boasts a talented cast full of A-listers. Over the past several months, the likes of Idris Elba, Jared Leto, Alison Brie, and more in key roles. Elba will portray the fan-favorite character Duncan, Man at Arms, while Leto and Brie are playing antagonists. The former is bringing iconic villain Skeletor to life, while the latter will portray Evil-Lyn.

The live-action film is looking to put its own spin on the long-running property. In an interview back in January, Galitzine teased that the movie is “quite different from the original animation” while simultaneously acknowledging the “nostalgia element” present. He made it sound like this new Masters of the Universe will honor what came before while also paving a new way forward.

Given that the movie seemingly deviates from the animated TV show, it will be interesting to see how these characters are integrated and what differences are made for their live-action interpretation. For example, on the 1980s animated series, Ram-Man was adapted more as a comedic relief character, with certain traits toned down in order to make him more family-friendly. Perhaps the film’s take on Ram-Man will be closer to how he was portrayed in the comics, where he is much more aggressive and is manipulated by Skeletor to fight against He-Man before becoming his ally. Zhang has extensive history as a martial artist and stunt performer, so it seems likely his Ram-Man will be involved in some hard-hitting action sequences that showcase the character’s power.

While Masters of the Universe doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to live-action movies, Knight’s film could be different. His previous directorial efforts — Kubo and the Two String and Bumblebee — earned widespread praise. Since he was able to craft a heartfelt spinoff in the much-maligned Transformers film franchise, it bodes well for his ability to do something special with Masters of the Universe, tapping into what made another iconic 1980s property memorable for so many people. The fact Knight was able to attract such a star-studded cast is also an encouraging sign. Fans still have to wait a bit before seeing what Masters of the Universe has in store, but there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic.