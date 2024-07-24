Everything Coming to Max in August 2024

August is almost upon us and, with a new month arriving in just over a week, Max is getting subscribers ready for the new movies and TV shows getting ready to land on its lineup. On Wednesday, the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service revealed the complete list of titles set to be added to its roster in the month of August, which includes a couple of Max and HBO originals, as well as some popular films.

Things get kicked off on the first day of the month, which will be the biggest single day of new Max additions in August. Movies arriving on August 1st include Beetlejuice, Grown Ups, Taken, How to Train Your Dragon, and Pretty Woman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

August will also see the return of popular Max series Industry. The third season of Industry is set to premiere on August 11th, with a weekly rollout planned for all eight episodes.

You can check out the full list of Max August additions below!

August 1st

3 Days to Kill

A Bigger Splash

Amelie

Arthur (2011)

Beetlejuice

Blackthorn

Brick Mansions

Down Terrace

Forever My Girl

Frontera

Grown Ups

Grown Ups 2

Hercules (2014)

House Hunters International: Volume 8 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 216 (HGTV)

How to Train Your Dragon

No Place on Earth

Pathology

Pretty Woman

Rio

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Something’s Gotta Give

Taken

The Convict (Skazana) Seasons 2-4

The Good Doctor

The Perfect Host

The Two Faces of January

Two Lovers

Where the Wild Things Are

August 3rd

Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes (HBO Original)

The Pioneer Woman, Season 37 (Food Network)

August 5th

Love Off the Grid, Season 2

Mini Beat Power Rockers: Back to School

August 6th

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears (HBO Original)

House Hunters: Where Are They Now?, Season 2 (HGTV)

August 7th

See No Evil, Season 13 (ID)

Finding Amelia (Discovery)

August 8th

Alien Encounters: Fact or Fiction, Season 1 (Discovery)

House Hunters: All Stars, Season 1 (HGTV)

Taken Together: Who Killed Lyric and Elizabeth? (Max Original)

August 9th

Caught!, Season 2 (Discovery)

August 10th

Hoffman Family Gold, Season 3 (Discovery)

August 11th

Industry, Season 3 (HBO Original)

August 12th

Celebrity IOU, Season 8 (HGTV)

August 13th

100 Day Hotel Challenge, Season 1 (HGTV)

Mecum Full Throttle: Harrisburg PA 2024

August 15th

Hop, Season 1B (Max Original)

House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 217 (HGTV)

August 16th

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy and Juan, Season 4 (Discovery)

Rick and Morty: The Anime (Adult Swim)

Where We Call Home, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)

August 18th

BBQ High, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Chimp Crazy (HBO Original)

Impractical Jokers (Eps + Specials) (2024)

The Legend of Tarzan

August 19th

The Official DC Podcast (2024)

August 20th

Divided by Design, Season 1 (HGTV)

August 22nd

Unbelievably Vegan with Chef Charity (Max Original)

House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 218 (HGTV)

August 23rd

The Thaw (Odwilż), Season 2 (Max Original)

August 24th

The Kitchen, Season 36 (Food Network)

August 25th

City of God: The Fight Rages On (Cidade de Deus: A Luta Não Para), Season 1 (HBO Original)

Evil Lives Here, Season 16 (ID)

Married to Evil, Season 2 (ID)

Serengeti III

August 26th

90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: Happily Ever After?, Season 8 (TLC)

Andrew Tate: Icon or Toxic? A Faking It Special

Bellator: Fight Camp Confidential San Jose

Serial Killer Serial Liar Levi Bellfield: A Faking It Special

The Grindr Killer Scandal: A Faking It Special

August 28th

Late Night Lockup, Season 2 (ID)

August 29th

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 35 (Food Network)

Cookie Monster’s Bake Sale: Back to School (Max Original)

House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 219 (HGTV)

August 30th

Maine Cabin Masters, Season 10 (Magnolia Network)

August 31st

Impractical Jokers Specials (2024)