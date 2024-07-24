Everything Coming to Max in August 2024

August is almost upon us and, with a new month arriving in just over a week, Max is getting subscribers ready for the new movies and TV shows getting ready to land on its lineup. On Wednesday, the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service revealed the complete list of titles set to be added to its roster in the month of August, which includes a couple of Max and HBO originals, as well as some popular films.
Things get kicked off on the first day of the month, which will be the biggest single day of new Max additions in August. Movies arriving on August 1st include Beetlejuice, Grown Ups, Taken, How to Train Your Dragon, and Pretty Woman.
August will also see the return of popular Max series Industry. The third season of Industry is set to premiere on August 11th, with a weekly rollout planned for all eight episodes.
You can check out the full list of Max August additions below!
August 1st
3 Days to Kill
A Bigger Splash
Amelie
Arthur (2011)
Beetlejuice
Blackthorn
Brick Mansions
Down Terrace
Forever My Girl
Frontera
Grown Ups
Grown Ups 2
Hercules (2014)
House Hunters International: Volume 8 (HGTV)
House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 216 (HGTV)
How to Train Your Dragon
No Place on Earth
Pathology
Pretty Woman
Rio
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Something’s Gotta Give
Taken
The Convict (Skazana) Seasons 2-4
The Good Doctor
The Perfect Host
The Two Faces of January
Two Lovers
Where the Wild Things Are
August 3rd
Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes (HBO Original)
The Pioneer Woman, Season 37 (Food Network)
August 5th
Love Off the Grid, Season 2
Mini Beat Power Rockers: Back to School
August 6th
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears (HBO Original)
House Hunters: Where Are They Now?, Season 2 (HGTV)
August 7th
See No Evil, Season 13 (ID)
Finding Amelia (Discovery)
August 8th
Alien Encounters: Fact or Fiction, Season 1 (Discovery)
House Hunters: All Stars, Season 1 (HGTV)
Taken Together: Who Killed Lyric and Elizabeth? (Max Original)
August 9th
Caught!, Season 2 (Discovery)
August 10th
Hoffman Family Gold, Season 3 (Discovery)
August 11th
Industry, Season 3 (HBO Original)
August 12th
Celebrity IOU, Season 8 (HGTV)
August 13th
100 Day Hotel Challenge, Season 1 (HGTV)
Mecum Full Throttle: Harrisburg PA 2024
August 15th
Hop, Season 1B (Max Original)
House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 217 (HGTV)
August 16th
Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy and Juan, Season 4 (Discovery)
Rick and Morty: The Anime (Adult Swim)
Where We Call Home, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)
August 18th
BBQ High, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
Chimp Crazy (HBO Original)
Impractical Jokers (Eps + Specials) (2024)
The Legend of Tarzan
August 19th
The Official DC Podcast (2024)
August 20th
Divided by Design, Season 1 (HGTV)
August 22nd
Unbelievably Vegan with Chef Charity (Max Original)
House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 218 (HGTV)
August 23rd
The Thaw (Odwilż), Season 2 (Max Original)
August 24th
The Kitchen, Season 36 (Food Network)
August 25th
City of God: The Fight Rages On (Cidade de Deus: A Luta Não Para), Season 1 (HBO Original)
Evil Lives Here, Season 16 (ID)
Married to Evil, Season 2 (ID)
Serengeti III
August 26th
90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: Happily Ever After?, Season 8 (TLC)
Andrew Tate: Icon or Toxic? A Faking It Special
Bellator: Fight Camp Confidential San Jose
Serial Killer Serial Liar Levi Bellfield: A Faking It Special
The Grindr Killer Scandal: A Faking It Special
August 28th
Late Night Lockup, Season 2 (ID)
August 29th
Beat Bobby Flay, Season 35 (Food Network)
Cookie Monster’s Bake Sale: Back to School (Max Original)
House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 219 (HGTV)
August 30th
Maine Cabin Masters, Season 10 (Magnolia Network)
August 31st
Impractical Jokers Specials (2024)