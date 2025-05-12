The 7 Saddest MCU Movies

For 17 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has provoked cheers, laughter, and tears from audiences through its exhilarating and heartwarming superhero movies. This combination of necessary elements isn’t always balanced, though, as some films take on a greater level of sadness than others. Interestingly the MCU’s first two phases don’t lean into depressing stories too much, but Phases 3, 4, and 5 are defined by heartbreak just as much as joy and humor. Ramping up the sadness hasn’t brought needless misery to movie theaters, instead, the MCU’s myriad of complex characters has provided a compelling springboard for thorough examinations of grief, trauma, and other forms of heartache. The MCU’s most devastating and emotional moments continue to move fans, and a select few movies have delivered the most effective gut punches.

Listed in order of release, these seven MCU movies are the saddest the franchise has ever released.

1) Captain America: The First Avenger

Although more lighthearted than most movies set during World War II, 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger still highlights the severe nature of the deadliest conflict in human history. In the film, HYDRA functions as Nazi Germany’s scientific sector, and despite its fictional elements, the organization and its leader Johann Schmidt/Red Skull (Hugo Weaving) evoke the sinister nature of the real-life fascist regime. The First Avenger‘s ending packs a strong emotional punch, as Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) sacrifices himself by crashing a plane into a block of ice, leaving his love interest Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) and best friend Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) behind. Even though Steve survives the event, it’s sad to know that he missed so much over the decades while frozen.

2) Avengers: Infinity War

2018’s Avengers: Infinity War delivers one of the most memorable movie endings of all time. In an astonishing turn of events, the Avengers lose to Thanos (Josh Brolin), who acquires all of the Infinity Stones and eliminates half of all life in the universe with a single snap of his gauntlet. The movie’s devastating final sequence depicts numerous renowned heroes, from Spider-Man (Tom Holland) to Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) disintegrate in front of their allies, leaving the audience shaken to their core. Believe it or not, Infinity War‘s gut-wrenching moments aren’t limited to the end either. Before Thanos’ snap, Wanda breaks her own heart when she destroys Vision’s (Paul Bettany) Mind Stone, killing him, in an attempt to stop the Mad Titan. Not to mention the deaths of Gamora and Loki even earlier in the film.

3) Avengers: Endgame

The despair brought on by Infinity War‘s conclusion paved the way for the saga’s emphatic culmination in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, but the movie’s poignant sense of finality produces its own tear-jerking moments. Around Endgame‘s midway point, Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) sacrifices her life by leaping off of Vormir after an intense fight with Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner). Natasha’s painful end precedes Tony Stark/Iron Man’s sacrificial death, caused by snapping his fingers while in possession of the Infinity Stones. The losses of Iron Man and Black Widow inject an air of sadness into Avengers’ triumph, but their deaths illustrate that victory comes at a cost. Furthermore, Steve’s decision to travel back in time and spend his entire life with Peggy marks the closure of his MCU story. A moving farewell to several iconic MCU heroes, Endgame made so many fans cry.

4) Black Widow

The themes at the heart of 2021’s Black Widow cement the film among the MCU’s grimmest stories. Black Widow‘s harrowing opening credits sequence sets the tone, depicting dozens of young girls being kidnapped and taken to General Dreykov’s (Ray Winstone) Red Room to be brainwashed and trained as assassins. The trauma inflicted upon a survivor of such torment manifests itself through Natasha’s adopted sister Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), who, after a fellow Widow liberates her, resolves to free the others while struggling to process the life that was taken from her. Black Widow mirrors the ever-relevant global oppression of women and girls, while the main characters’ reflection on their past mistakes and hardships makes for some powerful and emotional scenes. Plenty of funny and heartwarming moments help to brighten Black Widow‘s narrative, but it remains uniquely dark tale in the MCU.

5) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever could easily be considered the MCU’s most somber movie due to real-life circumstances. The franchise decided to retire the character of T’Challa following the passing of Chadwick Boseman in 2020, and Wakanda Forever‘s opening sequence depicts Shuri learning of her brother’s off-screen death. Thus, a heavy atmosphere takes over the movie as Wakanda navigates a future without its King and protector. That’s why Shuri’s assumption of the Black Panther mantle feels so meaningful, as it symbolizes the passing of the torch from both T’Challa and Boseman. Elsewhere, Wakanda Forever details the tragic backstory of Namor, whose people were forced to live underwater when colonizers ravaged their homes. Queen Ramonda’s death during Talokan’s flood of Wakanda and Okoye’s loss of her Dora Milaje rank also figure among the movie’s most devastating moments. In spite of all the sadness, Wakanda Forever serves as a powerful representation of joy and resilience in the face of unimaginable tragedy.

6) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The MCU’s most lovable found family embarked on its final journey together in 2023’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Much sadder than its predecessor’s the third Guardians installment fixates on the group’s race to save Rocket’s (Bradley Cooper) life when his kill switch is activated. This prompts a series of flashbacks depicting Rocket’s youth spent in the High Evolutionary’s (Chukwudi Iwuji) lab, where he was subjected to tortuous experiments. The most heart-wrenching part of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 occurs when young Rocket watches his animal friends Lylla, Floor, and Teefs die while trying to escape the facility. The subject of animal abuse is extremely distressing, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 harrowingly chronicles Rocket’s past.

7) Thunderbolts*

Thunderbolts* addresses the topics of depression and mental health struggles head on. Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Ava Starr/Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Bob Reynolds/the Sentry (Lewis Pullman) have all endured their fair share of trauma, loneliness, and loss, making them a perfect team of anti-heroes. Although Thunderbolts* balances its serious themes with a hefty amount of humor, the film delivers a number of heartbreaking moments. In the Void, Yelena and the others are immersed into their most painful memories, while Bob’s experience with drug addiction and feelings of alienation establishes him as an amazing example of perseverance. At one point, Yelena tearfully vents her despair to Alexei, and it’s easily one of the MCU’s most viscerally emotional scenes. Alone, the Thunderbolts are miserable and misguided, but together, they’re unstoppable.

Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters.