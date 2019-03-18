New ‘Men in Black: International’ Photo Reveals Shape-Shifting Aliens

The adventures of the Men in Black are going global this summer as Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson take the reins of the franchise from Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones with the highly-anticipated sequel, Men in Black: International. The new film from F. Gary Gray will mark the first addition to the franchise since the time-travelling Men in Black 3 in 2012. Many are expecting some exciting changes to the franchise, in addition to plenty of unique and interesting aliens. While the trailer didn’t give too much away about the film itself, or many of the new characters, a new image has revealed the first look at a new duo of shape-shifting aliens that will act as a couple of the movie’s antagonists.

This new photo comes from the May 2019 issue of Empire Magazine, and it highlights a couple of identical aliens that can change their form at will providing a unique challenge for the various Men in Black agencies.

The aliens are being played by the famous dancers The Les Twins, also known as identical twins Laurent and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois. Check out the photo below!

“In their natural state, they’re pure energy,” VFX supervisor Jerome Chen tells Empire of the twin aliens. “To blend in on this planet, they disguise themselves as humans. They do phase transitioning: changing state from solid to liquid, and back to any solid of their choosing. They can reform things and use them as projectiles. It’s a cool ability.”

Men in Black: International marks a reunion for Hemsworth and Thompson, who starred alongside one another in Taika Waititi’s 2017 Marvel film, Thor: Ragnarok. The duo will be joined by several other franchise newcomers Rebecca Ferguson, Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani, and Rafe Spall. Emma Thompson will also appear in International, reprising her role of Agent O from Men in Black 3.

As of now, Agent O is the only known character from the original trilogy set to return for the new film, but there might be some surprises on the way. While speaking to EW about the film, producer Walter F. Parkes teased the appearance of some other classic characters.

“Don’t be surprised if you see the Worm Aliens make a brief appearance,” Parkes joked. Of course, fans are also hoping that Smith’s Agent J or Jones’ K will also make a cameo of some sort.

Men in Black: International hits theaters on June 14th.