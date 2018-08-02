Rebecca Ferguson Cast as Female Lead in ‘Men in Black’ Spinoff

Rebecca Ferguson continues to ride her wave of success that kicked off with Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, as the actress is reportedly joining the Men in Black spinoff starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. Additionally, the actress has finalized her deal to star in the sequel of The Shining, Doctor Sleep.

In addition to Ferguson, Hemsworth, and Thompson, the upcoming Men in Black spinoff will star Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, Laurent Nicolas Bourgeois, and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois. Additionally, Emma Thompson will be returning to the franchise to star as her character Agent O from Men in Black 3.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Little is known about the film’s plot, though Hemsworth previously revealed his goals with the project and acknowledgment of the high standards the film will have to live up to.

“We’re basically trying to put a lot of humor into it like the previous ones. These are obviously some big big shoes to fill, so we’re working our butts off on it to make something pretty epic and fun,” Hemsworth told Variety. “They’re trying to change up the locations, make it feel unique and different to the last ones as well. So I think you might even see some different countries, maybe. Some different cities than you’ve seen in the previous Men in Black movies.”

In Doctor Sleep, Ferguson will play Rose the Hat, a mysterious cult leader who feeds off of individuals who demonstrate their “shine” abilities. She joins Ewan McGregor, who plays an adult Danny Torrance, Carl Lumbly as Dick Halloran, Alex Essoe as Wendy Torrance, and Zahn McClarnon as Crow Daddy, Rose’s right-hand man.

Stephen King’s website describes the story, “Haunted by the inhabitants of the Overlook Hotel where he spent one horrific childhood year, Danny Torrance has been drifting for decades, desperate to shed his father’s legacy of despair, alcoholism, and violence. Finally, he settles in a New Hampshire town, an AA community that sustains him, and a job at a nursing home where his remnant ‘shining’ power provides the crucial final comfort to the dying. Aided by a prescient cat, he becomes ‘Doctor Sleep.’ Then Dan meets the evanescent Abra Stone, and it is her spectacular gift, the brightest shining ever seen, that reignites Dan’s own demons and summons him to a battle for Abra’s soul and survival.”

The upcoming Men in Black will hit theaters on June 14, 2019 while Doctor Sleep will arrive on January 24, 2020.

What do you think about Ferguson joining the projects? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Deadline]