Michael Jackson Biopic Adds Nia Long in Major Role

The upcoming Michael Jackson biopic Michael has landed another major cast member. On Tuesday, Lionsgate & Universal Pictures International announced that Nia Long has been cast to portray Katherine Jackson, the mother of Michael Jackson, in Michael. Long is known for her work on the Best Man franchise, as well as You People, Friday, and Missing. She joins a Michael cast that is led by Jackson's real-life nephew, Jaafar Jackson, as the titular figure. Colman Domingo will portray the patriarch of the Jackson family, Joe Jackson, while Julian Krue Valdi will play the pop icon as a child. Michael is being directed by The Equalizer's Antoine Fuqua, off of a script from The Aviator's John Logan. Michael is currently in production, and the film is scheduled to be released on April 18, 2025.

"Katherine Jackson is an incredible pillar of strength and grace for the entire Jackson family," Long said in a statement. "As a mother, she was selfless and endured forces beyond her control yet still managed to help build a legacy beyond measure. I am honored to bring her voice to the screen and share Michael Jackson's story with audiences everywhere."

"Beyond Nia's incredible talent, I was deeply moved by her connection to the material and her commitment to honoring Katherine and the love she had for her son," producer Graham King added.

"Nia has delivered iconic performances throughout her career," Fuqua echoed. "I've been a fan for a long time because her characters stay with you. I'm excited to now work alongside her as she pours all of that into Katherine Jackson: a woman who was the glue, the rock, and the heart of the Jackson family during its best and its most turbulent times."

What Is the Michael Jackson Biopic About?

Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.

"Michael Jackson was inarguably one of the greatest entertainers of all time," said Adam Fogelson, Chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. "His impact on music, video, art, fashion, culture – and so much more – was extraordinary and is still profoundly relevant. I can't wait for audiences to be able to see this film in theaters worldwide next year."

What do you think of the newest casting surrounding Michael? Are you excited to see Nia Long portray Katherine Jackson? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Michael is set to be released exclusively in theaters on April 18th, 2025.