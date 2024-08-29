Michael Keaton Says He Let Down Tim Burton With His Dumbo Performance

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will see Michael Keaton re-team with filmmaker Tim Burton, someone he’s worked with several times over his career. However, when it comes to projects of Burton’s that Keaton has been a part of, there is one that the actor says he really let the filmmaker down with. Speaking with The New York Times (via Deadline), Keaton reflected on is work with Burton and while he feels that he works well with the filmmaker, Keaton says that 2019’s Dumbo bothers him to this day.

“I love working with Tim so much, but I don’t think we ever really analyzed why we work pretty well together; we just do,” Keaton said. “I think I let him down on one movie, but that’s just me, and it bugs me to this day. I was clueless on Dumbo. I sucked in Dumbo.”

For his part Burton, who was also part of the conversation, disagreed.

“I don’t even know what you’re talking about,” Burton said. “But whatever.”

2019’s live-action n play V.A. Vandevere, a greedy amusement park owner who buys a circus to exploit Dumbo. The film also starred Colin Farrell, Eva Green, and Danny DeVito. The film received mixed critical reviews and wasn’t exactly a major financial performer for Disney either, making just over $350 at the worldwide box office. Burton himself has previously said that he believed Dumbo would be his last with Disney, commenting back in 2022 that he realized while working on the film that he was working in a “horrible big circus”.

“My history is that I started out there. I was hired, and fired like several times throughout my career there,” Burton said. “The thing about Dumbo, is that’s why I think my days with Disney are done, I realized that I was Dumbo, that I was working in this horrible big circus and I needed to escape. That movie is quite autobiographical at a certain level.”

Keaton Says Beetlejuice Beetlejuice‘s Story is “Stronger” Than the Original

While Keaton doesn’t necessarily look back at his Dumbo performance fondly, he feels differently about his latest collaboration with Burton. Keaton previously told GamesRadar that the sequel has a “stronger story” and added “There’s things in here that I wasn’t ready for, that are beyond delightful. Instead of saying, ‘I can’t wait until this thing shows up,’ or, ‘I just want this thing called Beetlejuice to go nuts.’”

What is Beetlejuice Beetlejuice About?

In Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the Deetz family returns home to Winter River after Charles Deetz’s unexpected death. Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened, releasing Betelgeuse.

Directed by Burton, the cast of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice includes Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Jenna Ortega, and Willem Dafoe.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, September 6th.