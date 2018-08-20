Disney’s Mickey Mouse Celebrates 90 Years With Special Funko Pops

The Disney short film Steamboat Willie is officially considered to be the debut of Mickey Mouse, and it was first screened on November 18th, 1928. If you do the math, that means that Mickey will celebrate his 90th birthday in only a few short months. To celebrate, Funko has released a series of 90th anniversary Mickey Mouse Pop figures, keychains, Minis, and more!

You can pre-order Funko’s entire standard lineup of Mickey Mouse anniversary items right here, but you’ll probably want to start with the Steamboat Willie Pop figure. The rest of the lineup includes:

• Mickey’s 90th Apprentice Mickey Pop! Vinyl Figure #426

• Mickey’s 90th Firefighter Mickey Pop! Vinyl Figure #427

• Mickey’s 90th Conductor Mickey Pop! Vinyl Figure #428

The lineup of mini figures includes Steamboat Willie, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, Band Concert Mickey, Prince Mickey, the Band Leader, Brave Little Tailor and more. Pop keychains include The Brave Little Taylor Mickey and the Band Concert Mickey. There’s even a collection of Mickey Mouse Pop pens.

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for a 10″ supersized black and white Mickey Pop figure at Target in the September timeframe. Pre-orders for the standard items in the Mickey Mouse 90th anniversary Funko Pop lineup are also expected to arrive in September. We can only hope that some Minnie Pop figures are added to this collection soon because it’s her 90th birthday too!

Speaking of Disney anniversary Funko Pops, Funko has unleashed new merchandise to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Nightmare Before Christmas, and it’s clear that they went all out. Their new NBX wave is one of the biggest releases we’ve seen from them in quite some time.

All of the new The Nightmare Before Christmas Funko Pops, Mystery Minis, SuperCute Plush, Vynl and more in the standard lineup are available to pre-order right here, but here are some shortcuts to reserve what will undoubtedly be the most coveted items:

• Jack and Sally on the Hill Pop! Vinyl Figure Movie Moments

• Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Super Deluxe Vinyl Figure

• Nightmare Before Christmas Harlequin Demon Pop! Vinyl Figure #212

• Nightmare Before Christmas Snowman Jack Pop! Vinyl Figure #448

• Nightmare Before Christmas Sally with Basket Pop! Vinyl Figure #449

• Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie Boogie Bugs Pop! Vinyl Figure #450

• Nightmare Before Christmas Dr. Finkelstein Pop! Vinyl Figure #451

• Nightmare Before Christmas Clown Pop! Vinyl Figure #452

• Vampire Teddy with Undead Duck Pop! Vinyl Figure #461

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for The Nightmare Before Christmas snow globes, SuperCute Plush Lock, Shock and Barrel, a Jack Skellington skull with gothic tree artwork, Jack Skellington Pop with sugar skull art, Zero artwork and a sparkly skull, and a glow in the dark Zero Pop keychain at Hot Topic.

There’s also a Zero by his gravestone Pop Movie Moments figure with a glow-in-the-dark chase coming to BoxLunch tomorrow, August 21st, at 9:30pm PST (August 22nd at 12:30am EST). When it does arrive, it should be available right here. Plan ahead, because it probably won’t last long.

Additional exclusives will be available at Barnes & Noble, Walgreens, FYE, and Books-A-Million this fall. You can sort through the entire lineup of exclusives right here.

