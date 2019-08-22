Miley Cyrus Reveals Real Reason She Got Kicked Off Hotel Transylvania

The Hotel Transylvania series has been a hit for Sony Pictures, and since the first film debuted it has spawned two more sequels. The film features Adam Sandler as Count Dracula and his daughter Mavis, who is voiced by Selena Gomez, but at one point that role was slated to go to Miley Cyrus. That ended up not happening, but in a recent Twitter conversation Cyrus revealed the real reason why she lost out on the role, and evidently, the reason came down to what she posted about Liam Hemsworth and the licking of a penis birthday cake.

Cyrus took to Twitter to talk about her past and growing up in the public eye, and that’s when she opened up about losing deals in the past because of her choices. This was all in relation to shooting down reports of her marriage ending because of cheating, and when she opened up she revealed that in the past she “lost a massive Walmart deal at 17 for ripping a bong”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During that discussion, she also revealed why she lost out on the part to Hotel Transylvania. Cyrus said, “I got kicked off hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it.”

I got kicked off hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

In 2011 Cyrus was linked to the role, but then in 2012 she was replaced by Gomez, and it seems the studio not liking what she was doing in her private life led to that switch in roles.

Cyrus has done just fine despite not getting the part and it seems it worked out for the movies as well.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation stars Adam Sandler, Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, Kevin James, Fran Drescher, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, Jim Gaffigan, Kathryn Hahn, Asher Blinkoff, and Chris Parnell. You can find the official description below.

“Join your favorite monster family as they embark on a vacation adventure on a luxury monster cruise ship so Drac can finally take a break from handling everyone else’s vacation at the hotel. It’s smooth sailing for Drac’s Pack as the monsters indulge in all of the shipboard fun the cruise has to offer, from monster volleyball to exotic excursions, and catching up on their moon tans. But they hit rocky waters when Mavis realizes that Drac has fallen for the mysterious captain of the ship, Ericka, who hides a dangerous secret that could sink their plans for a dream vacation.”

Do you wish Cyrus had been featured in the film instead? Let us know in the comments!