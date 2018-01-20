The Internet Freaks Out Over How Much ‘Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown Looks Like A Young Natalie Portman

Twitter Moments captured fans pointing out the uncanny resemblance between Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and a young Natalie Portman.

A tweet by millielovely blends photos of the two actresses together, offering the best comparison between the two:

miren este edit de millie y natalie portman ESTOY SHOCKEADA pic.twitter.com/FPWlJVApBZ — mile (@millieloveIy) January 18, 2018

FreddyAmazin offered a side-by-side comparison, pitting Portman’s V for Vendetta character against Bobby Brown’s famously short-haired Stranger Things character, accompanied by candid photos of the actresses at social events:

Another compared the 13-year-old actress to an older Portman, with both stars sharing the same long-haired style:

Omg natalie portman and millie bobby brown do look the same 😱 pic.twitter.com/ukSbPqxVS6 — IconicAri (@karianagrand) January 16, 2018

Twitter users had fun with the resemblance, breaking out the “imposter Spider-Man” meme from the classic ’60s animated series and dubbing the phenomenon “Millie Bobby Brown is a Hollywood clone of Natalie Portman: A Conspiracy Theory Thread.”

Millie Bobby Brown is a Hollywood clone of Natalie Portman: A Conspiracy Theory Thread https://t.co/yR9SMMeuAP — day v (@Daydaynah) January 18, 2018

“Natalie Portman is Millie’s mom,” wrote user TaylorCelestee. “I won’t accept any other answer.”

Natalie Portman is Millie’s mom. I won’t accept any other answer. https://t.co/jB4SUX88Nq — TCT. (@TaylorCelestee) January 18, 2018

Bobby Brown achieved pop culture icon status for her role as the psionically gifted Eleven in the Netflix original series Stranger Things and its 2017 sophomore season Stranger Things 2.

She makes her big screen debut as Madison Russell in Godzilla: King of Monsters, sequel to 2014’s Godzilla, in theaters 2019.

A 13-year-old Portman burst onto the scene in Luc Besson’s 1994 crime drama Léon: The Professional, going on to star as Padmé-slash-Queen Amidala in George Lucas’ 1999 Star Wars prequel The Phantom Menace.

Portman reprised the role in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith before going on to star as Jane Foster in a pair of Marvel Studios’ Thor blockbusters.

The acclaimed actress won her first Academy Award as committed ballerina Nina Sayers in 2010’s Black Swan. Portman was most recently nominated for the same award with 2016’s Jackie, where she starred as former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy.

Bobby Brown is expected to return for Stranger Things 3, likely to debut sometime in 2019.