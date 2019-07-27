Original Voice of Minnie Mouse Russi Taylor Dies at 75

Longtime Minnie Mouse voice actress Russi Taylor died Friday, July 26 at the age of 75, Disney reported Saturday.

The Disney Legend served as the official voice of Minnie for more than 30 years, portraying Mickey Mouse’s bow-wearing sweetheart across animated shorts, television, theme park experiences and theatrical films.

Taylor was married to Wayne Allwine, who succeeded Walt Disney and Jimmy MacDonald as the third primary voice actor for Mickey. The couple wed in 1991 and were married until Allwine’s death in 2009.

“Minnie Mouse lost her voice with the passing of Russi Taylor,” said Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger.

“For more than 30 years, Minnie and Russi worked together to entertain millions around the world—a partnership that made Minnie a global icon and Russi a Disney Legend beloved by fans everywhere. We’re so grateful for Russi’s talent as well as the tremendous spirit and great joy she brought to everything she did. It was a privilege to have known her and an honor to have worked with her, and we take comfort in the knowledge that her work will continue to entertain and inspire for generations to come. Russi will be sorely missed and our hearts go out to her family and friends, along with our deepest condolences.”

Since 1986, Taylor loaned her voice to Minnie, appearing in theatrically released shorts Runaway Brain and Get a Horse! as well as theatrical live-action and animated hybrid Who Framed Roger Rabbit. Taylor also served as the character in television’s House of Mouse and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, as well as the Kingdom Hearts video game franchise and Disney’s Mickey Mouse animated shorts from 2013 onwards.

Outside of Minnie Mouse, Taylor’s other Disney roles include the voice of Donald Duck’s trio of nephews Huey, Dewey and Louie in the original DuckTales animated series and Nurse Mouse in The Rescuer’s Down Under. She also lent her voice to multiple animated Disney series, including TaleSpin, The Little Mermaid, Kim Possible, Sofia the First, The Lion Guard and Tangled: The Series.

Taylor also voiced big-brained teacher’s pet Martin Prince in The Simpsons, a role she filled since 1990.

“Russi was as close as family; as wonderful, funny, and sweet as Minnie Mouse, and as talented yet humble as you would expect,” said Disney veteran Bill Farmer, the voice of Minnie’s pal Goofy. “I will deeply and dearly miss her.”

“Russi Taylor embodied the character of Minnie Mouse,” said Rick Dempsey, Senior Vice President, Disney Character Voices.

“She truly was one of the kindest, most gracious, upbeat, and loving people I have ever had the privilege to work with and to count as a friend. Anytime anyone met Russi, their day would always get just a little bit brighter. Not only was she amazingly talented and gifted, but she had a true desire to make the world a better place with the gifts she was blessed with. The world has a lost a real treasure. She will truly be missed, but her voice will live on.”