Mission: Impossible 7 Director Christopher McQuarrie had to Direct Sequel From Home After COVID-19 Exposure

Mission: Impossible 7 finally wrapped production back in September after a whole lot of setbacks and COVID-related delays. The upcoming movie will see the return of franchise favorites such as Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby. The movie will also feature some franchise newcomers, including Cary Elwes, the actor known for The Princess Bride, Saw, Stranger Things, and more. Elwes recently had a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, and talked about some of the struggles the MI7 production faced, including the fact that director Christopher McQuarrie had to direct some of the movie from home.

“I don’t think I am saying anything new when I say that the production had some difficulties and they had to shut down. So Chris McQuarrie had to direct from his computer at home because he had been contact-traced. And that is a testament to how brilliant he is, that he was able to do it. He said, ‘Look, I never want to do it again’ – but he managed it. We got it done. And it is going to be the biggest Mission of them all, there is no question about it. No question,” Elwes shared.

In addition to the returning cast and Elwes, Mission: Impossible 7 will also feature Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) and Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger). Earlier this year, it was announced that Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), and Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), would be joining the cast. Henry Czerny, who played Kittridge in the first Mission: Impossible, will be making his first franchise appearance since 1996.

The seventh installment in the franchise boasts “the most dangerous thing we’ve ever attempted,” according to Cruise in a sizzle screened at CinemaCon in August. “It’ll be a motorcycle jump off a cliff, into a base jump. I’ve been wanting to do it since I was a little kid. It all comes down to one thing: the audience.”

“He’s not going to space, nor does he need to go to space,” McQuarrie previously told the Empire Podcast of Cruise, who famously performs dangerous stunts in his role as IMF Agent Ethan Hunt. “We’ve figured out three obscene things that he’s doing that I’m terrified of, that make the helicopter chase [in Mission: Impossible – Fallout] look like tinker toys. He’s training and he calls me and describes what he’s doing and I laugh and I cheer, then I hang up and I puke into a bucket. He’s training quite intensely right now.”

Mission: Impossible 7 is now scheduled to hit theaters on September 30, 2022.