Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Trailer Teased by Composer

Fans of the Mission: Impossible franchise have been waiting quite a while for the seventh installment, but this week finally featured some big news thanks to CinemaCon. The movie has been pushed back multiple times due to the pandemic. It was originally supposed to hit theaters last year, and now it’s not scheduled to be released until 2023. At CinemaCon’s Paramount Pictures panel, franchise star Tom Cruise revealed the title for the film, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. After a long production, the film finally wrapped filming in September, and while the release is still over a year away, fans are eager for some sort of trailer. Today, composer Lorne Balfe shared some photos from a Dead Reckoning recording session, which has fans thinking a trailer isn’t too far away.

“Something we did last week #MissionImpossibleDeadReckoning,” Balfe shared. In the comments, one fan replied, “I am also on the look for any more details of what the music may sound like.” Balfe gave a promising response: “You will hear soon … do not fear.” You can check out the tweet below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Lornebalfe/status/1520422122811760640?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Earlier this year, it was reported that Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 will be the “culmination” of Cruise’s role as Ethan Hunt. Cruise first played the role in 1996 in the film directed by Brian De Palma. John Woo, J.J. Abrams, and Brad Bird went on to direct the sequels until Christopher McQuarrie stepped in for Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission Impossible – Fallout. McQuarrie is also helming the 7th and 8th installments, which will be Dead Reckoning Part One and Dead Reckoning Part Two.

According to a recent report from Variety, Part One ends on a cliffhanger, and Cruise wants to have Mission: Impossible 8 completed before the seventh film is released so the transition between films is seamless. As of February, the eighth film was about to enter production in South Africa.

Dead Reckoning Part One will see the return of Cruise as well as Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby. Franchise newcomers will include Marvel’s Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff. Last year, it was announced that Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), and Mark Gatiss (Sherlock) would be joining the cast. Henry Czerny, who played Kittridge in the first Mission: Impossible, will be making his first franchise appearance since 1996.

The release dates for Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One and Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part Two are July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively.