Tom Cruise Addresses If He Would Do a Superhero Movie

Mission: Impossible — Fallout star Tom Cruise is open to starring in a superhero movie.

Asked by MTV if his Fallout co-star Henry Cavill, who famously portrays Superman in the DC Extended Universe, tried to lure him to superhero movies, Cruise answered, “No, we haven’t talked about that, actually.”

“We haven’t talked about that,” Cruise said. “We were always too focused on the movie, the scene, the mustache.”

Because the mega-star has done “pretty much everything else,” host Josh Horowitz said, is the A-lister content with never suiting up?

“You know, there’s always another mountain in anything, in anything,” Cruise said. “I’ll never say no if I find something that’s interesting and I think an audience would like to see it and they’ll be entertained by it, and I feel like I could contribute something to it.”

Mission: Impossible series newcomer Cavill says of Cruise joining a superhero movie, “I think there would be something very interesting in that, absolutely.”

Cruise previously opened up about tackling the genre in an interview with ComicBook.com, telling us, “I look at a movie and I don’t rule anything out.”

“It’s, ‘what’s the story? Does it interest me? Do I feel this is where the audience would like to see me in? What can I learn?’ And ‘what can I contribute?’” Cruise said. “That’s how I choose my movies.”

Cruise was once believed to be tapped for the role of playboy billionaire inventor Tony Stark before the role ultimately went to Robert Downey Jr., but Cruise told us he was “not close.”

“And I love Robert Downey Jr.,” Cruise added. “I can’t imagine anyone else in that role, and I think it’s perfect for him.”

The upcoming sixth installment of Paramount’s long-running Mission: Impossible franchise sees Justice League star Cavill board in lieu of Avengers star Jeremy Renner, whose Marvel commitments prevented him from returning. Renner first joined the franchise with 2011’s Ghost Protocol.

Cavill plays August Walker, a high-ranking CIA operative tasked with eliminating rogue agent Ethan Hunt (Cruise) to contain the impact of a failed mission that lead to a global catastrophe.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout, co-starring Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, and Angela Bassett, opens July 27th.