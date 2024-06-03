Monkey Man Streaming and Home Video Release Dates Revealed

The action thriller Monkey Man will soon be arriving on a streaming service and to own at home on digital. Monkey Man is the breakout hit from the Oscar-nominated Dev Patel, who pulls double-duty as director and star, and he also wrote the screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee (Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World). This is the first film directed by Patel, who headlined films such as Slumdog Millionaire and The Green Knight. As with the majority of feature films from Universal Pictures, Monkey Man will find itself on Peacock after its theatrical run is over, and we now have details on its premiere on the streaming service, along with its digital and physical release.

Monkey Man is streaming exclusively on Peacock June 14th. The digital release with brand-new bonus content lands on June 11th, followed by a 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release on June 25th. Monkey Paw Productions and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment are collaborating on the digital and physical release. The Monkey Man Collector's Edition serves up over 55 minutes of all-new bonus features, including an alternate opening, alternate ending, deleted scenes, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and more. Below is a rundown of the extras that come with owning Monkey Man on digital/physical, as well as streaming it on Peacock.

Monkey Man bonus content on digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD

ALTERNATE OPENING

ALTERNATE ENDING

DELETED/EXTENDED SCENES True Shakti Mother's Death Training Montage Lucky Kid Alphonso Death Post Credit Button

A LABOR OF LOVE - First-time director Dev Patel shares how this project came about as well as some of the obstacles he and his crew faced along the way. Cast and cre­w highlight Patel's unique scope of skills and contributions to the film as well as partnering with Monkeypaw.

MONKEY MAN OF ACTION - In MONKEY MAN, Dev Patel transforms from underdog to hero, establishing a style of action that is uniquely his own. This piece goes behind the scenes into Patel's stunt and fight training, taking a closer look at how the movement in these scenes was captured.

FATEFUL ENCOUNTERS - Throughout our hero's journey, Kid comes face to face with many individuals. Some embody good and others evil, but each encounter shapes Kid's actions. Cast discuss their characters and what drew them into the light, or darkness, that their roles required.

ROOTS EXPOSED - MONKEY MAN explores the story of a beloved folktale and its place in our modern world. Writer, director, producer, and star of the film, Dev Patel, shares his passion for bringing this story along with the representation of his culture to life.

- MONKEY MAN explores the story of a beloved folktale and its place in our modern world. Writer, director, producer, and star of the film, Dev Patel, shares his passion for bringing this story along with the representation of his culture to life. FEATURE COMMENTARY with Director/Actor/Writer/Producer Dev Patel, Producers Jomon Thomas and Sam Sahni, and Co-Producer Raghuvir Joshi

Monkey Man streaming on Peacock

MONKEY MAN EXTENDED PREVIEW – Early access to an extended preview of the film streaming on Peacock.

ADDITIONAL MONKEYPAW FILMS ON PEACOCK – Stream Jordan Peele's Oscar winning film Get Out exclusively on Peacock.

Stream Jordan Peele's Oscar winning film Get Out exclusively on Peacock. UNIVERSAL FILMS – Universal's biggest films of the year stream first on Peacock, shortly after their theatrical debuts. Subscribers get access to award-winning films and blockbuster favorites from Universal, Blumhouse, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and more.

What is Monkey Man about?

From Oscar winning Producer Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us, Nope) comes Oscar® nominee Dev Patel's (Slumdog Millionaire, Lion) astonishing tour-de-force directorial debut, inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage. Patel stars as a man with no name, scarred by a brutal childhood, who ekes out a meager living in underground fighting rings. But when he finds a way to rise up and infiltrate his city's corrupt elite, he kicks off an explosive campaign for retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him as a boy. Channeling the rage of the poor and powerless, an unexpected hero emerges in this fight-filled action epic.