Monster High: The Movie Character Posters Revealed

Nickelodeon Animation has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at the character posters for Monster High: The Movie, which will premiere on Nickelodeon and stream on Paramount + this fall. Based on the beloved toy line from Mattel, Monster High: The Movie follows Clawdeen Wolf (Miia Harris, Just Beyond), who was born half human and half werewolf, after she arrives at her new school, Monster High. She quickly makes friends with her classmates Frankie Stein (Ceci Balagot, Dispatches from Elsewhere) and Draculaura (Nayah Damasen, Grey's Anatomy), and for the first time in her life, Clawdeen feels like she has finally found a place where she fits in and can truly be herself, despite keeping her human half a secret. When a devious plan to destroy Monster High threatens to reveal her real identity, Clawdeen must learn to embrace her true monster heart and find a way to save the day.

Monster High: The Movie also stars Case Walker (The Other Two) as Deuce Gorgon; Kyle Selig ("Mean Girls" on Broadway) as Mr. Komos; Marci T. House (Day of the Dead) as Headmistress Bloodgood; Scotch Ellis Loring (Firehouse Dog) as Clawdeen's dad, Apollo; Steve Valentine (Mom) as Draculaura's dad, Dracula; Jy Prishkulnik (Just Beyond) as Cleo de Nile; Lina Lecompte (Death Pursuit) as Lagoona Blue; Justin Derickson (When the Streetlights Go On) as Heath Burns; Lilah Fitzgerald (Honey Girls) as Ghoulia; and Nasiv Sall (Descendants 2) as Abbey Bominable. Additional fan-favorite characters from the Monster High universe will also be seen throughout the movie.

You can check out the posters below.

In addition to Monster High: The Movie, an animated series based off the beloved franchise is slated to premiere later this year on Nickelodeon. Both projects join other Mattel Television content in production, including series and specials based on Barbie, Masters of the Universe, Thomas & Friends, Polly Pocket and Fireman Sam, to name a few. Monster High was first introduced in 2010 with a global fanbase embracing its message of inclusivity. Mattel is currently refueling the franchise and introducing Monster High and its characters to a whole new generation of kids representing the world we live in today.

There is no official release date for Monster High: The Movie yet.