Morbius Drops New Teaser For Return To Theaters

Morbius is headed back to theaters, and Sony has cut an actual promo teaser to let fans know! As you can see below, Sony is totally leaning into the Internet fascination with Morbius, which has taken on cult-film status since its release back in April. While Morbius is an unabashed failure both critically and commercially, it 'shot the moon' so to speak, in terms of being 'so bad it's good' in the minds of so many (fans?)

In the month or so since Morbius opened in theaters, terms like "It's Morbin' Time!" or just plain "Morbin" have become viral social media labels associated with the film. In fact, the... morbid fascination with Morbius has helped the film remain a trending (if not just popular) social media topic, in light of its failures. Soon watch parties started popping up, and other businesses got in on the trend. To that end, Sony is putting the film back in theaters starting today, June 3rd, with @ERCBoxOffice reporting it will be added to over 1,000+ theaters.

Check out Sony's play on the "Morbin" theme in this new promo for Morbius's re-release in theaters:

Anyone got the time?! 😈#Morbius is back in theaters and on Digital! pic.twitter.com/EsmMbN8KQ8 — Morbius (@MorbiusMovie) June 3, 2022

Morbius star Al Madrigal made it clear to Comicbook.com that Morbius was once something better than what we got in theaters:

"First of all, Morbius: not as bad as everybody is making it out to be," Madrigal stated. "Sure, it had problems and they diced it up quite a bit. I had some hilarious lines that were cut out of that movie. I was very funny [Laughs]. In London, when you shoot they do a halfway party exactly midway through the film and there's a big blowout. Editors came up to me. A gaggle of them came up and said, 'Oh my God, we see everything you're doing. All the subtle stuff. All of the jokes.' I got to improvise through that freely. If they'd left in just 50% more of my stuff [Laughs]. I got butchered in that thing. I think that's what they did. They just really...because of COVID, they just had so much time to mess with it. They really messed with it."

Like so many of these fan-driven campaigns, it's really hard to judge whether social media buzz will convert into actual ticket sales. At the end of the day, people went to theaters to see it and came away disappointed. Unless you have an entire "Morbin Party" to go with, how different could this time be?

