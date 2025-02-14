What Is the Most Romantic MCU Movie?

Romance isn’t always a priority in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though the superhero franchise features some great love stories that play a pivotal role in movies. Although romantic relationships typically serve secondary roles to the captivating battles between heroes and villains, the occasional instances when they assume more prominent parts can ultimately elevate a film. When the MCU began with 2008’s Iron Man, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) were introduced as one of the IP’s main couples, and they were followed by many more. The MCU’s best relationships include Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and MJ (Zendaya), Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) and Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), and Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). Nonetheless, there exists one MCU film that places a romantic storyline at the front of its overarching narrative, allowing love to set its tone.

The most romantic MCU movie comes as no surprise considering its title. 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder sees Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) rekindle their feelings for each other after many years apart following the events of 2011’s Thor and 2013’s Thor: The Dark World. After claiming Mjolnir and becoming the Mighty Thor amid her battle with cancer, Jane makes up for lost time with Thor. The pair embarks on one last adventure together, concluding with their defeat of Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). Tragically, the power required to vanquish Gorr weakened Jane against her illness, leading to her death. Even though Thor and Jane sadly aren’t together at the end of Thor: Love and Thunder, the movie marks the final chapter of the MCU’s most charming love story.

Thor: Love and Thunder Is the MCU’s Most Romantic Movie

Despite Thor: Love and Thunder‘s many flaws, Thor and Jane’s romantic reconnection remains its greatest strength. The couple’s relationship in Thor and Thor: The Dark World enchanted audiences, as the God of Thunder and the astrophysicist built a close bond even with their vastly different lives. Thor and Jane each fought to save the other on multiple occasions before their breakup, and Love and Thunder revives their fiery chemistry when the two unexpectedly cross paths during Gorr’s attack on New Asgard, prompting their collaboration in the film.

Love and Thunder first emphasizes romance with a montage of Thor and Jane’s time together. Hilarious and endearing, the couple’s silly and ordinary moments from the past provide an amusing window into their relationship that was left out of previous movies. The initial awkwardness and light banter between the ex-lovers eventually paves the way for a heart-to-heart conversation when they share a kiss and Jane informs Thor of her cancer diagnosis. This scene takes Love and Thunder‘s romance to another level, compiling Thor and Jane’s passionate history and renewed love for each other in one big sentimental sequence. The scene also delivers huge stakes for both characters ahead of the final battle against Gorr.

Outside of Thor and Jane’s romance in Love and Thunder, the couple’s friend Korg (Taika Waititi) got married to a fellow Kronan at the end of the movie. Valkyrie unfortunately did not find her queen to rule New Asgard with her, but perhaps that plot point will be fulfilled elsewhere in the future. From start to finish, Love and Thunder makes it clear that romance drives its narrative more so than any other MCU movie.

Thor: Love and Thunder‘s Romance Plays a Unique Role in the Movie

What separates Thor: Love and Thunder‘s romantic elements from other MCU films involves its central role in the plot. While the usual superhero movie formula requires the main character’s love interest to be a one-dimensional supporting figure solely purposed toward providing a sense of emotional stakes, Thor: Love and Thunder refuses to waste Jane’s return on a superficial role. Instead, Portman’s character transforms into her own superpowered individual with a reason to fight beyond her relationship with Thor. Jane’s uniquely advanced position in Love and Thunder compared to her previous MCU appearances made her bittersweet ending feel earned rather than another haphazard elimination of a sparingly-used female character.

