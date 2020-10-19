Marvel Fan Creates Moving MCU Tribute Using What A Wonderful World

20-some movies and billions of dollars later, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has crafted one of the largest fandoms in the history of pop culture. With such a massive following, fans of all talent-levels and interests have introduced amazing pieces of fan art into the world, and one recent fan edit is no different. Set to a cover of Louis Armstrong's "What A Wonderful World," YouTube user Wilbo has crafted the perfect video that tugs at your heartstrings with every turn.

Focusing on footage from Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame — with footage from plenty of other MCU films sprinkled in throughout — the YouTuber crafted a video that encapsulates the entire MCU to date, from Robert Downey Jr.'s debut in Iron Man some 12 years ago through Tony Stark's death in Avengers: Endgame last year. You can see it for yourself in its entirety above, but be warned — you may need some tissues.

It's been over a full year since MCU fans have gotten a film to watch as Spider-Man: Far From Home hit theaters last July. With the exception of WandaVision (the Disney+ series set to debut by the end of the year), Marvel fans will be without another MCU property until sometime next year. Depending on when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts, there's a world where movie-goers will have to wait until May at the earliest for Cate Shortland's Black Widow to enter theaters.

The break separates what Marvel Studios calls "The Infinity Saga," it's first three "Phases," from the next story arc the studio plans to tell beginning with Phase 4.

"There always is [a bigger vision], and it sort of only comes into view for others as it all solidifies," Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige explained last year at San Diego Comic-Con. "So ask me again at the end of 2021. But I will say, post-Endgame, we were always about the new. We were always about doing what we always tried to do in Phase One, Two and Three, which is do a film of character you already know, [like] Black Widow, in a way that you don't expect."

The vast majority of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can now be streamed on Disney+.

