Disney's Mulan Removed From Release Schedule

✖

The movie landscape has evolved pretty wildly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the release dates for countless blockbusters being shifted around or delayed entirely. According to a new report, it looks like Disney's live-action Mulan is the latest to endure such a fate. On Thursday, Disney announced that Mulan would no longer be released on its release date of August 21st, with a new release date yet to be set.

“Over the last few months, it’s become clear that nothing can be set in stone when it comes to how we release films during this global health crisis, and today that means pausing our release plans for ‘Mulan’ as we assess how we can most effectively bring this film to audiences around the world,” a Disney spokesperson told Variety.

This is the fourth release date change that Mulan has faced thus far, after the film was initially set to be released on March 27th of this year. Amid the ever-evolving COVID-19 pandemic, the film was previously delayed to July 24th, and then to August 21st.

"Making this film has been one of the most satisfying and exhilarating experiences of my entire career, and I’ve been so fortunate to be on this journey with some of the best cast and crew in the business — people who truly embody the attributes of Loyal, Brave, and True," director Niki Caro said in a statement when the film was first delayed. "We are so excited to share this film with the world, but given the current ever-shifting circumstances were are all experiencing, unfortunately, we have to postpone the worldwide release of Mulan for now. Our hearts are with everyone the world over who is affected by this virus, and we hope that Mulan’s fighting spirit will continue to inspire those who are working so hard to keep us all safe. Thank you for all of your enthusiasm and support, and I can’t wait for the day where we will all get to experience this tale of a girl warrior who became a legend together."

This news comes as the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to profoundly impact the film industry, with Warner Bros.' Tenet - which was also set to debut in August - also being pulled from the release calendar earlier this week.

What do you think of Mulan's release date being delayed indefinitely? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.