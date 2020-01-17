Movies

National Treasure 3 Is in the Works and Fans Are Freaking Out

The day that National Treasure fans around the world have been waiting for seems to have finally arrived. 13 years after the National Treasure: Book of Secrets was released in theaters, Disney is actually moving forward with the third installment in the franchise. The news of National Treasure 3 came out of nowhere on Friday afternoon, hidden in the final paragraph of a piece from The Hollywood Reporter about Sony moving forward with Bad Boys 4. The article explained that Bad Boys for Life writer Chris Bremner would be penning the next movie, and that his upcoming slate was pretty full since he had already been hired by Disney to write National Treasure 3, with Jerry Bruckheimer again set to produce.

While it may have been an afterthought in the actual article, the news of National Treasure 3 immediately took off and started trending on Twitter. The Nicolas Cage films have gained a substantial following over the years and folks on social made it clear that they were beyond thrilled to hear the news. There’s no telling when the movie could actually arrive, or if it will ever make it past the script stage, but this is the furthest into development National Treasure 3 has ever been, at least publicly, so there is plenty of reason for hope.

All around Twitter, movie fans have been rejoicing at the Nic Cage’s potential return to the role of Benjamin Franklin Gates, and wondering exactly what he’s going to have to steal this time around.

Here’s just a preview of what social media has looked like since the National Treasure news arrived online:

