National Treasure 3 Is in the Works and Fans Are Freaking Out

The day that National Treasure fans around the world have been waiting for seems to have finally arrived. 13 years after the National Treasure: Book of Secrets was released in theaters, Disney is actually moving forward with the third installment in the franchise. The news of National Treasure 3 came out of nowhere on Friday afternoon, hidden in the final paragraph of a piece from The Hollywood Reporter about Sony moving forward with Bad Boys 4. The article explained that Bad Boys for Life writer Chris Bremner would be penning the next movie, and that his upcoming slate was pretty full since he had already been hired by Disney to write National Treasure 3, with Jerry Bruckheimer again set to produce.

While it may have been an afterthought in the actual article, the news of National Treasure 3 immediately took off and started trending on Twitter. The Nicolas Cage films have gained a substantial following over the years and folks on social made it clear that they were beyond thrilled to hear the news. There’s no telling when the movie could actually arrive, or if it will ever make it past the script stage, but this is the furthest into development National Treasure 3 has ever been, at least publicly, so there is plenty of reason for hope.

All around Twitter, movie fans have been rejoicing at the Nic Cage’s potential return to the role of Benjamin Franklin Gates, and wondering exactly what he’s going to have to steal this time around.

Here’s just a preview of what social media has looked like since the National Treasure news arrived online:

It’s Happening

Disney: Announces “National Treasure 3” is going to be made.



Me, whispering to myself: “180 years of searching and I’m three feet away.”#nationaltreasure pic.twitter.com/Q4q4iV1PQR — Sarah Razner (@misssarahrazner) January 17, 2020

Day Can’t Get Better

National Treasure 3 is finally being made and I don’t think my day can get any better pic.twitter.com/yTRyMdOkJn — Brendan Reidy (@BreidyTV) January 17, 2020

Seriously, NOTHING Is Better

They are making a National Treasure 3. THEY ARE MAKING NATIONAL TREASURE 3. Today is better than the day my nephew was born. THAT is how much I love National Treasure. — haley (@haley_joyce) January 17, 2020

Finally

National Treasure 3 back in the works? Finally! pic.twitter.com/wAr0T0qRoq — Nicholas Whitcomb (@Whos_Nick) January 17, 2020

I Could Cry

They are officially making a National Treasure 3 and I’m so happy I could cry pic.twitter.com/gA8SyXdzNY — Alexei Candreva (@Alexayyyyyy) January 17, 2020

Cheers All Around

When Disney finally announces ‘National Treasure 3’… pic.twitter.com/TXNUMTNegd — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) January 17, 2020

Best Movie News of the Year

If National Treasure 3 really happens, then I’ve already received the best movie news of the year. — Brian Hanzel (@DoDaFoo) January 17, 2020

About Damn Time

Indiana Jones Crossover, You Cowards

Crossover NATIONAL TREASURE 3 with INDIANA JONES 5 you idiots, you absolute cowards — Vinnie Mancuso (@VinnieMancuso1) January 17, 2020

Or Just Made It a Christmas Movie