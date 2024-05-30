National Treasure 3: Original Director Offers Script Update, Teases Nicolas Cage and Original Cast Returning

Nicolas Cage first played Benjamin Franklin Gates in National Treasure in 2004 and went on to reprise the role in National Treasure: Book of Secrets in 2007. It's been 17 years since the sequel, and fans are constantly wondering about a third installment. Last year, Disney+ rebooted the franchise with a new series, National Treasure: Edge of History, but the show never featured an appearance by Cage, and it was canceled after one season. While there's been no real news about a third film, producer Jerry Bruckheimer did spread a little hope back in March when he said, "Well, we hope there's a National Treasure 3. We've been working on it for quite a while." Director Jon Turteltaub recently appeared on the National Treasure Hunt podcast and revealed a script is being written.

"It's being written," Turteltaub shared. "That doesn't mean it will be finished and be great, but if it's being written it will definitely be momentous when we read it. We all know what's in it. But there's a very, very good writer writing it right now who tends to write really good movies. If the script comes out close to good and you can see the finish line from where you are, we're making the movie."

"100%," Turteltaub replied when asked if Cage and the rest of the original cast could come back. "We do have to hurry because people are both getting older and less interested and lives are changing and all that. And the world changes. Our culture is changing. A lot. Since the first movie was made. Socially, certainly politically, and definitely, our language, and different cultural changes we've had. And you've got to make sure you're in touch with all that and moving with it, and doing things the right way. ... It's not as easy to just do another one. You've got to take a lot into account. I can tell you, 20 years later Justin Bartha is a lot better looking."

Nic Cage Addresses National Treasure 3:

Earlier this year, Cage spoke with Deadline and revealed he was surprised Disney hadn't officially greenlit another National Treasure movie.

"Yeah, well, they're a lot of fun," Cage said of making the National Treasure films. "I mean, I enjoy them too, and I think Jon Turteltaub made a couple of classic films for the whole family. I'm still kind of amazed that Disney hasn't wanted to make a third one. I thought the movies brought a lot of joy to the public, and it's certainly interesting about history, and I think all of that is worthwhile filmmaking. You can dig deep and go into the more abstract stuff, like Bringing out the Dead, or Pig or even Dream Scenario, or you can open it up and make a movie that pleases a lot of people and hopefully gives families a chance to escape a little bit from whatever may be going on at home or in the office. I think they're all valid."

