NEON’s Animated Film Arco Delivers Stunning First Trailer (And Could Win An Oscar)

It’s already been a strong year for animation, but one of the top contenders for best of the year just entered the fray. That’s because NEON is rolling out the red carpet for their critically acclaimed animated feature Arco, and not only does the film feature a stacked voice cast, but it’s also visually stunning, with elements that are reminiscent of the great Hayao Miyazaki, and you can check out the new trailer below.

Arco is directed by Ugo Bienvenu and written by Bienvenu and Felix de Givry, and if the film is half as captivating as the first trailer is, fans are in for something truly special. The film features a talented voice cast that includes Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Natalie Portman, Flea, Andy Samberg, and Mark Ruffalo, though it manages to capture your attention before a word of dialogue is ever spoken.

The film tells the story of a 10-year-old boy named Arco, who is from what seems to be a peaceful and rather utopian future, but ends up accidentally traveling back in time to the year 2075. Arco then realizes this world is in trouble, but thankfully encounters a young girl named Iris and her robot caretaker Mikki, and the three set out to not only save the planet, but also somehow get Arco back home.

Arco is predicted to be a contender for an Oscar Nomination for Best Animated Feature, and it already won the Cristal Award for Best Feature at the animation film festival Annecy and was an official selection at both Cannes and Toronto. Arco will have an awards-qualifying run on November 14th to be considered for the Oscars, and will then have a full wide release in early 2026. You can check out the official synopsis for Arco below.

“A magical and beautifully animated journey through time, Arco is a dazzling adventure about a 10-year-old boy from a peaceful, distant future who accidentally travels back to the year 2075 and discovers a world in peril. As Arco develops a charming and touching friendship with a young girl named Iris, they band together and along with her trusted robot caretaker Mikki, set out on a quest to get Arco home, while the two children may also be the only ones who can save our planet. A wondrous odyssey filled with hope and optimism for our future, Arco is an enchanting fable from breakout filmmaker Ugo Bienvenu, produced by Remembers’ Bienvenu and Felix de Givry, and mountainA’s Natalie Portman and Sophie Mas.”

Arco will begin its awards consideration run on November 14th.