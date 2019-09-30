Michael Bay Teases 6 Underground Starring Ryan Reynolds Trailer Release

Bad Boys and Transformers director Michael Bay offered a glimpse at the first trailer for Netflix action-thriller 6 Underground starring Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool). Also starring Ben Hardy (X-Men: Apocalypse), Mélanie Laurent (Inglourious Basterds), Corey Hawkins (Kong: Skull Island), Dave Franco (The Disaster Artist), Adria Arjona (Good Omens) and Sebastian Roché (The Originals), the Netflix original movie follows six billionaires who fake their deaths before forming an elite vigilante squad targeting notorious criminals. Bay says the trailer, due out Tuesday, offers a taste from the “fun flick” that is “kind of back to my old school self.”

“Last summer I was in Europe shooting a big movie for Netflix, all over Italy and other parts of Europe. It’s a big movie with Ryan Reynolds, big action, fun, fun flick,” Bay said in a video published to Instagram. “It’s kind of back to my old school self. I think the trailer drops Tuesday. I’m not really allowed to show that, I think the studio will kill me.”

View this post on Instagram 6 Underground! New trailer coming out. A post shared by Michael Bay (@michaelbay) on Sep 29, 2019 at 2:41pm PDT

Scripted by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland), 6 Underground is produced by Bay and Reynolds alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger for Skydance (Mission: Impossible — Fallout, Terminator: Dark Fate). An earlier report from THR noted the Netflix-Skydance Media pact is the biggest movie push for the streamer since Bright, the 2017 David Ayer-directed crime-fantasy movie that started Will Smith and Joel Edgerton.

“Well, definitely in the third quarter, we’ve got new episodes and new seasons of some of our most loved and most watched shows on Netflix,” the streamer’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in an earnings call earlier this year. “Stranger Things, La Casa de Papel, Orange Is the New Black, 13 Reasons Why, Elite, which was a big hit for us right out of Spain, a new season from Ryan Murphy of The Politician, a brand-new show on Netflix that we think our audiences are going to love. And then you start seeing in the fourth quarter some of our bigger film investments coming through like Irishman, like 6 Underground and also a big new original series that we’re currently shooting in Hungary called The Witcher that is an enormous European IP, a very popular game and Book IP, that we think is going to make a really fun global series.”

6 Underground is reportedly budgeted between $150 million and $170 million and is expected to reach Netflix in December.