Arlo the Alligator Boy Clip Reveals "Change Yourself" Musical Performance

A new clip from the upcoming Netflix animated movie Arlo the Alligator Boy, provided exclusively to ComicBook.com, features Michael J. Woodard as Arlo and Vincent Rodriguez III as Ansel singing part of the number "Change Yourself" in the movie. Through the song, Ansel informs Arlo of how to truly get ahead in life. All he needs to do is change himself, and he's got to unstrange himself. It's an upbeat, poppy little number with a concerning underlying message, and you can check out the new clip for yourself above.

"We had a lot of discussions about the story and how these songs work," director Ryan Crego recently told ComicBook.com when asked about the process of making a musical. "Just finding the songs and then attaching them to the story or finding the story points and then discovering a song for that moment. It's a very fluid process. I really am in love now, more than ever, with making musicals."

Here's the synopsis for Arlo the Alligator Boy, in case you missed it:

"Upon learning that he is from New York City, Arlo, a wide-eyed boy who is half human and half alligator, decides to leave his sheltered life in the swamp and search for his long lost father. The animated musical movie, Arlo the Alligator Boy, will launch Arlo’s journey as he meets a group of misfits who quickly become his new family. Once Arlo’s adventure lands him in New York City, the series, I Heart Arlo, will kick off as he and his newfound crew set up shop in an abandoned seaside neighborhood and help bring it back to life."

Arlo the Alligator Boy is set to release on Netflix this coming Friday, April 16th. It stars Michael J. Woodard as the voice of Arlo, Mary Lambert as the voice of Bertie, Tony Hale as the voice of Teeny Tiny Tony, Haley Tju as the voice of Alia, Jonathan Van Ness as the voice of Furlecia, Annie Potts as the voice of Edmée, Brett Gelman as the voice of Marcellus, Vincent Rodriguez III as the voice of Ansel Beauregard, Jennifer Coolidge as the voice of Stucky, and Flea as the voice of Ruff. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix right here.

