One of Chadwick Boseman's Best Movies Is Heading to Netflix

Next month, one of Chadwick Boseman's best films is making its way to Netflix. The Black Panther star lost his life entirely too soon, after a lengthy battle with colon cancer, but we're still able to watch the wonderful work he put on film throughout his career. Netflix is already home to Boseman's final on-screen role, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, for which the late actor was nominated for an Academy Award. On May 1st, another one of Boseman's acclaimed performances is hitting the streaming service.

42, in which Boseman plays barrier-shattering baseball icon Jackie Robinson, is hitting Netflix at the beginning of the month, according to the streamer's latest newsletter. Boseman played several real-life figures throughout his career, including Thurgood Marshall and James Brown. His turn as Jackie Robinson, however, was largely responsible for making Boseman a household name.

At the time of writing this article, there are five Chadwick Boseman movies available to stream on Netflix. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is a Netflix original film, along with Da 5 Bloods and Message for the King. Marshall and 21 Bridges are also currently streaming on the service.

42 may be one of the best titles heading to Netflix at the start of May, but it's far from the only one. Here's a full list of the movies and shows being added to the service on May 1st:

42

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

40-Love

A River Runs Through It

Are You the One?: Season 6

Blippi Wonders: Season 1

Corpse Bride

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Den of Thieves

Dirty Harry

Empire State

Forrest Gump

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hello, My Name Is Doris

Jackass: The Movie

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3.5

John Q

Menace II Society

Once Upon a Time in America

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Road to Perdition

Seven Years in Tibet

Soul Surfer

Summerland

The Gentlemen

The Lake House

U.S. Marshals (1998)

War of the Worlds

When Harry Met Sally

You've Got Mail

Are you looking forward to streaming 42 once it arrives on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!