Everything Leaving Netflix in May 2021
The month of May is just around the corner, and that means some big changeover is coming to Netflix. On Wednesday, the streaming giant released the full list of movies and TV shows coming to the service's roster in May. There are big titles like Army of the Dead and Back to the Future on the way, but unfortunately there are also some movies and TV shows departing the service as well.
Along with the roster of new arrivals, Netflix announced the lineup of titles leaving in May, and there are some serious heartbreakers on the list.
The biggest shocker for Netflix subscribers will be the departure of Sherlock, the acclaimed series starring Benedict Cumberbatch. Despite being a staple on Netflix for the past few years, all four seasons of Sherlock are making their exit on May 14th. All three seasons of American Crime are also set to leave next month.
On May 31st, Netflix is losing not one, but two popular Adam Sandler movies. 50 First Dates and I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry are both leaving the service at the end of the month.
Here's the full list of everything leaving Netflix in May:
Leaving 5/1/21
Hoarders: Season 10
Leaving 5/3/21
War Horse
Leaving 5/5/21
Hangman
Leaving 5/6/21
City of God: 10 Years Later
Lockout
Leaving 5/7/21
The Chosen Ones
House at the End of the Street
Leaving 5/10/21
Quartet
Leaving 5/14/21
Sherlock: Series 1-4
Leaving 5/18/21
Trumbo
Leaving 5/29/21
American Crime: Seasons 1-3
My Week with Marilyn
The One I Love
Leaving 5/31/21
50 First Dates
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
The Blair Witch Project
Brokeback Mountain
The Boy
Deliver Us from Eva
The Help
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Julie & Julia
Marauders
Milk
Miracle
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior
The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption
Soul Surfer
Striptease
Waiting...
Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!