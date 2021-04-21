Everything Leaving Netflix in May 2021

✖

The month of May is just around the corner, and that means some big changeover is coming to Netflix. On Wednesday, the streaming giant released the full list of movies and TV shows coming to the service's roster in May. There are big titles like Army of the Dead and Back to the Future on the way, but unfortunately there are also some movies and TV shows departing the service as well.

Along with the roster of new arrivals, Netflix announced the lineup of titles leaving in May, and there are some serious heartbreakers on the list.

The biggest shocker for Netflix subscribers will be the departure of Sherlock, the acclaimed series starring Benedict Cumberbatch. Despite being a staple on Netflix for the past few years, all four seasons of Sherlock are making their exit on May 14th. All three seasons of American Crime are also set to leave next month.

On May 31st, Netflix is losing not one, but two popular Adam Sandler movies. 50 First Dates and I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry are both leaving the service at the end of the month.

Here's the full list of everything leaving Netflix in May:

Leaving 5/1/21

Hoarders: Season 10

Leaving 5/3/21

War Horse

Leaving 5/5/21

Hangman

Leaving 5/6/21

City of God: 10 Years Later

Lockout

Leaving 5/7/21

The Chosen Ones

House at the End of the Street

Leaving 5/10/21

Quartet

Leaving 5/14/21

Sherlock: Series 1-4

Leaving 5/18/21

Trumbo

Leaving 5/29/21

American Crime: Seasons 1-3

My Week with Marilyn

The One I Love

Leaving 5/31/21

50 First Dates

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

The Blair Witch Project

Brokeback Mountain

The Boy

Deliver Us from Eva

The Help

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Julie & Julia

Marauders

Milk

Miracle

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption

Soul Surfer

Striptease

Waiting...

Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!