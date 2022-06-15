Netflix Debuts Matilda the Musical Trailer

Matilda the Musical finally has a trailer and it's got social media quaking. In the new clip from Netflix, fans are getting their first taste of Alisha Weir as the titular hero. In a fun twist, Emma Thompson is playing a terrifying version of Miss Truchbull. Of course, she's almost unrecognizable in the role. Other fan favorites include Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey. A lot of people were surprised to see the Captain Marvel actress pop up. Matthew Warchus is the director of the beloved tale. It's been realized multiple times on the stage and on the screen. He's captured Matilda on stage before both in London and on Broadway For writing duties, Dennis Kelly steps in. Song lyrics are written by Tim Minchin. So, take a look at the brand new trailer for yourself. And let us know what you think down in the comments.

"Immersing ourselves in the extraordinary worlds of Roald Dahl stories has been an honor and a massive amount of fun, and we are grateful for the trust the Roald Dahl Story Company and the Dahl family have placed in our team to deliver more moments of shared joy to families around the world," Melissa Cobb, Vice President of Kids & Family Content at Netflix told the media during the partnership announcement. "We have great creative ambition to reimagine the journeys of so many treasured Dahl characters in fresh, contemporary ways with the highest quality animation and production values."

"Our mission, which is purposefully lofty, is for as many children as possible around the world to experience the unique magic and positive message of Roald Dahl's stories," Roald Dahl's widow, Felicity Dahl, said after the partnership's reveal. "This partnership with Netflix marks a significant move toward making that possible and is an incredibly exciting new chapter for the Roald Dahl Story Company. Roald would, I know, be thrilled."

Here's how Netflix is describing the upcoming feature: "Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story – with Alisha Weir as Matilda. An inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny. Standing up for what's right, she's met with miraculous results."

