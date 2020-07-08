Only: Hamilton Star's New Movie Making Waves on Netflix
Quite a few newly-added movies have proven themselves popular on Netflix since arriving earlier this month, but the majority are anchored by usual Netflix anchors like Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy, and Mark Wahlberg. That said, there is another new July addition making waves on Netflix that doesn't feature one of those well-known A-list stars, nor does it ride the coattails of a substantial budget. A low-budget indie thriller named Only has been hanging around the Netflix Top 10 for a few days now, causing plenty of conversation amongst viewers.
Only stars Freida Pinto and Leslie Odom Jr., the latter of which has been dancing and singing in millions of homes around the country as the star of Hamilton on Disney+. Odom won a Tony Award for his performance as Aaron Burr, the political rival of Alexander Hamilton. Perhaps his budding star power is helping Only gain attention on Netflix.
Then again, the film's subject matter is likely also a factor. Only is about a deadly virus that begins killing off the female population around the world, and a couple that is hiding out in quarantine together. Films like Outbreak and Contagion have seen an uptick in popularity since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and it could be that Only is following a similar path.
Despite not being a very well-known film, Only is making a name for itself by hanging around the Netflix Top 10 for as long as it has, currently sitting at #9 on the list. You can take a look at the full Top 10 below.
