Netflix Users Have Less than 24 Hours to Watch One of Christopher Nolan’s Best Movies

April is upon us, and this is going to be something of a strange month for Netflix. It’s not unusual for Netflix to lose a bunch of movies in a given month, as various streaming contracts renew and expire. What is unusual, however, is seeing Netflix lose titles at the start of the month, rather than at the end. April is one of those rare months and it will begin with dozens of movies leaving Netflix, including a massive fan-favorite from Christopher Nolan.
Right now, only one movie from the legendary director is available to stream on Netflix, and that is 2014’s Interstellar. The sci-fi epic starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway can be considered Nolan’s most divisive, but there are a ton of fans out there who would argue that it’s the filmmaker’s best. Unfortunately, Interstellar won’t be available on Netflix for much longer.
Tuesday, April 1st marks the departure of several popular films from Netflix’s lineup, and Christopher Nolan’s modern sci-fi classic is among them. Interstellar is set to leave Netflix on Tuesday, meaning that fans have less than 24 hours to watch it before it leaves. The movie is also available to stream on Paramount+, where it appears to be staying beyond April 1st.
Leaving Netflix in April
The first day of April has the biggest number of titles leaving Netflix, but it’s far from the only day with serious departures. And Interstellar is just one of several big hits exiting the service.
In addition to Nolan’s blockbuster adventure, April will see Netflix lose titles like How to Train Your Dragon, Minions, Baby Driver, Happy Feet, Space Jam, Rush Hour, The Karate Kid, and several others. You can check out the full lineup of Netflix’s April departures below.
Baby Driver
Boyz n the Hood
Bruce Almighty
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Elysium
Happy Feet
Happy Feet Two
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Interstellar
It
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Legion
Miss Congeniality
Molly’s Game
The Nice Guys
Richie Rich
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Rust and Bone
Space Jam
When in Rome
April 4th
Serena
April 8th
Megan Leavey
April 11th
Pixels
Scream (2022)
April 12th
A Quiet Place Part II
April 15th
Hereditary
April 16th
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
April 21st
No Hard Feelings
April 24th
Minions
April 29th
Patriots Day
Which of these Netflix titles are you most disappointed to see leaving the service in April? Let us know in the comments!