Shrek, The Matrix & More Movies Leaving Netflix

July is on the horizon and Netflix is preparing subscribers for the month ahead. There is a robust slate of new arrivals hitting Netflix in July, but the streamer's monthly newsletter also came with a smidge of bad news. In addition to all the new additions, Netflix will also be losing some popular titles next month.

There aren't a ton of movies exiting Netflix in July, but those that are departing are among some of the best and most popular films on the streamer. DreamWorks' Shrek is set to exit Netflix next month, along with War Dogs, Knocked Up, and three Matrix movies.

Everything Leaving Netflix in July

Here's the complete list of titles exiting Netflix next month:

Leaving 7/7/24

War Dogs

Leaving 7/14/24

Abducted in Plain Sight

Leaving 7/15/24

The Beguiled

Leaving 7/23/24

Big Eyes

Leaving 7/31/24

American Graffiti

Anaconda

Enough

Fatal Attraction

Glass

Hulk

King Richard

Knocked Up

Lucy

Moneyball

Public Enemies

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Retribution

Role Models

Shrek

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Something's Gotta Give

The Great Wall

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Theory of Everything

Top Gear: Seasons 29-30

Traffic

New on Netflix in July

There are quite a few strong titles exiting Netflix in July, but the new month will bring some major new additions as well. The new Beverly Hills Cop movie and the final season of Cobra Kai are among Netflix's arrivals over the next several weeks.

As usual, however, the biggest day for new additions in July is the first day of the month. July 1st will see a couple dozen new movies make their way to Netflix's lineup.

You can check out the full lineup of July 1st Netflix additions below.

About Antoine: Season 1

Amazing Antoine

American Hustle

American Psycho

Annabelle

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Big Daddy

The Blind Side

Call Me by Your Name

Captain Phillips

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Easy A

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (Batch 3)

The House Bunny

Jigsaw

The Karate Kid

Lost: Seasons 1-6

Magic Mike XXL

Matilda

The Nun

Paw Patrol: The Movie

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 2

Suits: Season 9

The Sweetest Thing

Uncle Buck

The Wiz

Zombieland