Shrek, The Matrix & More Movies Leaving Netflix
Netflix is losing a couple dozen popular titles in July.
July is on the horizon and Netflix is preparing subscribers for the month ahead. There is a robust slate of new arrivals hitting Netflix in July, but the streamer's monthly newsletter also came with a smidge of bad news. In addition to all the new additions, Netflix will also be losing some popular titles next month.
There aren't a ton of movies exiting Netflix in July, but those that are departing are among some of the best and most popular films on the streamer. DreamWorks' Shrek is set to exit Netflix next month, along with War Dogs, Knocked Up, and three Matrix movies.
Everything Leaving Netflix in July
Here's the complete list of titles exiting Netflix next month:
Leaving 7/7/24
War Dogs
Leaving 7/14/24
Abducted in Plain Sight
Leaving 7/15/24
The Beguiled
Leaving 7/23/24
Big Eyes
Leaving 7/31/24
American Graffiti
Anaconda
Enough
Fatal Attraction
Glass
Hulk
King Richard
Knocked Up
Lucy
Moneyball
Public Enemies
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Retribution
Role Models
Shrek
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Something's Gotta Give
The Great Wall
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Theory of Everything
Top Gear: Seasons 29-30
Traffic
New on Netflix in July
There are quite a few strong titles exiting Netflix in July, but the new month will bring some major new additions as well. The new Beverly Hills Cop movie and the final season of Cobra Kai are among Netflix's arrivals over the next several weeks.
As usual, however, the biggest day for new additions in July is the first day of the month. July 1st will see a couple dozen new movies make their way to Netflix's lineup.
You can check out the full lineup of July 1st Netflix additions below.
About Antoine: Season 1
Amazing Antoine
American Hustle
American Psycho
Annabelle
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Big Daddy
The Blind Side
Call Me by Your Name
Captain Phillips
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Easy A
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (Batch 3)
The House Bunny
Jigsaw
The Karate Kid
Lost: Seasons 1-6
Magic Mike XXL
Matilda
The Nun
Paw Patrol: The Movie
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 2
Suits: Season 9
The Sweetest Thing
Uncle Buck
The Wiz
Zombieland
