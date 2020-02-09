Movies Netflix Has Removed From Service At Request Of Governments

These days it may seem like Netflix is the king of content all over the globe. In just about every country with Internet you can visit, viewers are binging their way through Netflix TV and movie offerings like there’s no tomorrow. However, one challenge Netflix faces is also one that few consumers would probably consider: that’s because operating on a global scale can often put Netflix’s content offerings at odds with the cultural practices and allowances of different countries. The line between censorship and business can get kind of murky when US companies operates overseas, as companies try to keep foreign governments happy enough to let hem turn a profit.

In fact, there have been recurring examples of different countries giving written demands that Netflix pull certain movies off of its streaming service, but the streaming service has only responded to 9 of those demands in 23 years of operation. Get the breakdown from Netflix’s “Data Privacy, Advertising Standards & Freedom of Expression report, followed by the 9 films in question, below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix Statement on International Censorship

In Netflix’s own words:

“We offer creators the ability to reach audiences all around the world. However, our catalog varies from country to country, including for rights reasons (i.e., we don’t have the rights to show everything in every country where we operate). In some cases we’ve also been forced to remove specific titles or episodes of titles in specific countries due to government takedown demands. Below are the titles we’ve removed to date, as of February 2020 — just nine in total since we launched. Beginning next year, we will report these takedowns annually.”

Here’s the rundown of the 9 films that Netflix has had to pull, in order to keep governments happy:

The Bridge

“In 2015, we complied with a written demand from the New Zealand Film and Video Labeling Body to remove The Bridge from the service in New Zealand only. The film is classified as “objectionable” in the country” —Netflix

Full Metal Jacket

“In 2017, we complied with a written demand from the Vietnamese Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information (ABEI) to remove Full Metal Jacket from the service in Vietnam only.” –Netflix

Night of the Living Dead

“In 2017, we complied with a written demand from the German Commission for Youth Protection (KJM) to remove Night of the Living Dead from the service in Germany only. A version of the film is banned in the country.” –Netflix

Cooking on High

Singapore wasn’t down with the marijuana-related shows that Netflix offers. That includes cannabis culinary show, Cooking on High getting a pull-down request in 2018.

The Legend of 420

Singapore similarly wanted The Legend of 420 pulled down in 2018.

Disjointed

Not even Kathy Bates’ weed comedy film got a break from the Singapore government requesting it pulled in 2018. They really do not like pot over there…

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

“In 2019, we complied with a written demand from the Saudi Communication and Information Technology Commission to remove one episode—”Saudi Arabia”—from the series Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj from the service in Saudi Arabia only.” –Netflix

The Last Temptation of Christ

“In 2019, we received a written demand from the Singapore Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to remove The Last Temptation of Christ from the service in Singapore only. The film is banned in the country.” –Netflix

The Last Hangover

“In 2020, we complied with a written demand from the Singapore Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to remove The Last Hangover from the service in Singapore only.” –Netflix