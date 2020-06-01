Netflix: Every New Movie and Show Added on June 1

✖

The first day of the month always brings great news for TV and movie fans everywhere, as most of the biggest streaming services in the industry add a bunch of new titles when the calendar flips. June is now different, and Netflix has quite a few new movies on its roster for subscribers to enjoy. Since June 1st is a Monday and not a Friday, the new additions won't be filled with Netflix originals, but there are more than enough existing movies added to the roster to keep users busy.

There are a few older, beloved titles that are now available on Netflix. Ever-popular movies like Clueless, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, West Side Story, The Silence of the Lambs, and Starship Troopers were all added to the Netflix lineup first thing on Monday morning. There are also some modern hits that have been added to the roster as well, including Inside Man, V for Vendetta, and Zodiac. For fans of comedy, The Disaster Artist and Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story might be more up your alley.

Here's the full list of movies that were just added to Netflix:

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Bad News Bears

Cape Fear

Casper

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Clueless

Cocomelon: Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Healer

Inside Man

Lust, Caution

Observe and Report

Priest

The Silence of the Lambs

Starship Troopers

The Boy

The Car (1977)

The Disaster Artist

The Help

The Lake House

The Queen

Twister

V for Vendetta

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

West Side Story

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

The best news is that there are even more exciting arrivals coming to Netflix throughout the entire month of June. Movies like Lady Bird and Da 5 Bloods are going to be added to the service later in June, along with new seasons of F Is for Family, 13 Reasons Why, Fuller House, Queer Eye, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow, as well as all three seasons of Hannibal.

