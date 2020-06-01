Netflix: Every New Movie and Show Added on June 1
The first day of the month always brings great news for TV and movie fans everywhere, as most of the biggest streaming services in the industry add a bunch of new titles when the calendar flips. June is now different, and Netflix has quite a few new movies on its roster for subscribers to enjoy. Since June 1st is a Monday and not a Friday, the new additions won't be filled with Netflix originals, but there are more than enough existing movies added to the roster to keep users busy.
There are a few older, beloved titles that are now available on Netflix. Ever-popular movies like Clueless, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, West Side Story, The Silence of the Lambs, and Starship Troopers were all added to the Netflix lineup first thing on Monday morning. There are also some modern hits that have been added to the roster as well, including Inside Man, V for Vendetta, and Zodiac. For fans of comedy, The Disaster Artist and Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story might be more up your alley.
Here's the full list of movies that were just added to Netflix:
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Bad News Bears
Cape Fear
Casper
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
Clueless
Cocomelon: Season 1
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The Healer
Inside Man
Lust, Caution
Observe and Report
Priest
The Silence of the Lambs
Starship Troopers
The Boy
The Car (1977)
The Disaster Artist
The Help
The Lake House
The Queen
Twister
V for Vendetta
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
West Side Story
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
The best news is that there are even more exciting arrivals coming to Netflix throughout the entire month of June. Movies like Lady Bird and Da 5 Bloods are going to be added to the service later in June, along with new seasons of F Is for Family, 13 Reasons Why, Fuller House, Queer Eye, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow, as well as all three seasons of Hannibal.
Which of these Netflix new arrivals are you most looking forward to watching this week? Let us know in the comments!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.