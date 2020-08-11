Netflix Replaces Intro Sound With Original Hans Zimmer Score for Movies Playing in Theaters

The opening "ta-dum" sound that plays ahead of Netflix original shows and movies has become one of the most recognizable in the world over the last few years. Just about everyone you know can replicate the sound, which accompanies the already-iconic Netflix logo. What you may not know, however, is that Netflix created a longer version of that intro for its films that play in theaters. Movies like The Irishman, Roma, and others have been paired with this longer intro when they play on a big screen, and the short score was actually composed by one of the most celebrated musicians in the entire film industry.

Hans Zimmer has composed the scores for Gladiator, The Dark Knight, Inception, The Lion King, Pirates of the Caribbean, and many others over the years. As it turns out, he also worked with Netflix on an original intro score. This music has previously only appeared ahead of Netflix films when they play in movie theaters, but it has finally made its way online for everyone to enjoy.

The Netflix "ta-dum" soundmark is one of the all time greats, but doesn't work as well in a theater because it's only 3 seconds long. So Netflix commissioned Hans Zimmer to extend it for theaters and ... it's ... so ... good.pic.twitter.com/RGw26vCAGY — Siqi Chen (@blader) August 9, 2020

Just because this intro is now online doesn't mean that Netflix will be using it for all of its streaming originals. This is still only going to accompany movies that play on the big screen.

This year, Netflix has released plenty of films that were supposed to have a short stint in movie theaters, but the coronavirus pandemic changed those plans. The most notable of these films is Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods, which is already being considered as a front-runner at the 2021 Academy Awards. The rules for the Oscars have changed this year, allowing eligibility to any film that was supposed to have a theatrical run, even if that option was removed due to the pandemic. This means that Da 5 Bloods, I'm Thinking of Ending Things, and other prestige films will have a chance at awards.

What do you think of the new Netflix theatrical intro? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.