Iconic 2000s Comedy Rising Through the Netflix Ranks
A bunch of movies were added to Netflix's streaming roster at the start of July, including a couple of widely beloved comedies from the 2000s that have been making their presences felt in the Netflix Top 10 Movies List in the time since. Old School first appeared on the list but never climbed too high. Now, Mean Girls is the film rising through the ranks, and it's already surpassing its comedy colleague.
Mean Girls has been on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list for a couple of days now, but Wednesday's edition of the daily rankings has it breaking into the top half. The 2004 high school comedy is now the fourth-most popular film on Netflix, behind Sing 2, The Man From Toronto, and The Dark Knight Rises.
Only time will tell if Mean Girls can climb even higher than fourth overall, but it hasn't yet shown any signs of slowing down.
You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 list below!
1. Sing 2
"Buster Moon and his musically gifted friends must persuade the reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of their new show."
2. The Man From Toronto
"A case of mistaken identity forces a bumbling entrepreneur to team up with a notorious assassin known as The Man From Toronto in hopes of staying alive."
3. The Dark Knight Rises
"Billionaire Bruce Wayne must once again don the cape of his alter ego, Batman, when Gotham is threatened by new foes such as Catwoman and Bane."
4. Mean Girls
"After being home-schooled abroad, new student Cady gets a crash course in high school life when popular clique the Plastics invites her to sit with them."
5. Final Score
"When terrorists take a sold-out soccer stadium hostage, an ex-Marine uses his elite training to bring the fight to them."
6. Leave No Trace
"A father and daughter living in content isolation find their lives -- and bond -- shaken when authorities move them back into society."
7. Wild Card
"After avenging his friend's assault, a freelance tough guy with a gambling habit unwittingly stirs the wrath of a pitiless mob boss."
8. Contraband
"When his brother-in-law runs afoul of a drug lord, family man Chris Farraday turns to a skill he abandoned long ago -- smuggling -- to repay the debt."
9. Old School
"When attorney Mitch moves into a house near his old college campus after a breakup, his married buddies persuade him to host a never-ending frat party."
10. Zero Dark Thirty
"In the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the decade-long for Osama bin Laden drives a determined CIA agent to follow her intuition to find him."