Iconic 2000s Comedy Rising Through the Netflix Ranks

A bunch of movies were added to Netflix's streaming roster at the start of July, including a couple of widely beloved comedies from the 2000s that have been making their presences felt in the Netflix Top 10 Movies List in the time since. Old School first appeared on the list but never climbed too high. Now, Mean Girls is the film rising through the ranks, and it's already surpassing its comedy colleague.

Mean Girls has been on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list for a couple of days now, but Wednesday's edition of the daily rankings has it breaking into the top half. The 2004 high school comedy is now the fourth-most popular film on Netflix, behind Sing 2, The Man From Toronto, and The Dark Knight Rises.

Only time will tell if Mean Girls can climb even higher than fourth overall, but it hasn't yet shown any signs of slowing down.

You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 list below!