Critically Panned Rom-Com Leads Netflix Top 10
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan star in Love Again, a film that has taken Netflix by storm in spite of its lackluster reviews.
Upon its release earlier this year, Love Again flew under the radar. The romantic comedy from Sony and filmmaker Jim Strouse earned just over $12 million at the box office and largely missed the attention of many film fans. That has changed over the last week as Love Again is finding a second life on Netflix. Since being added to the lineup at the start of the month, Love Again has risen to the top of Netflix's movie ranks.
Love Again stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a widow who texts her late husband's phone number with romantic messages and heartfelt notes. Sam Heughan plays a man who unknowingly gets assigned that same phone number on a new work device.
Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Love Again in the number one overall spot, passing other new additions like Snitch, Arrival, and Don't Worry Darling. The movie is finding success in spite of its collective panning from critics, having earned a 23% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The reviews are not at all favorable, but Love Again is still finding ways to grab the attention of Netflix subscribers.
You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Love Again
"Still grieving her fiancee's death, an artist texts her deepest thoughts to his phone and forms a bond with the man who receives them by chance."
2. Snitch
"Hoping to reduce his teenage son's mandatory 10-year federal prison sentence, a suburban father goes undercover to take down a violent drug dealer."
3. Arrival
"Called 'mesmerizing' by Rolling Stone, this sci-fi gem from director Denis Villeneuve about aliens landing on Earth earned eight Oscar nominations."
4. Don't Worry Darling
"In a gleaming, picture-perfect experimental community in the desert, a housewife's life unravels at the seams when she begins to ask unwelcome questions."
5. You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
"BFFs Stacy and Lydia are both planning epic bat mitzvahs. But it all unravels when a popular boy — and middle school drama — threaten to ruin everything."
6. Couples Retreat
"Four couples go on a group rate to an all-inclusive tropical retreat without realizing relationship counseling is a mandatory part of the package."
7. Hacksaw Ridge
"During World War II, Army medic and conscientious objector Desmond Doss becomes an unlikely hero on an Okinawa battlefield without bearing arms."
8. Choose Love
"The steady boyfriend. The one who got away. The charming rock star. Who will Cami choose? In this interactive rom-com, her love life is in your hands."
9. Woody the Woodpecker
"A rascally bird with a distinctive laugh pecks back with a vengeance when his forest habitat is threatened by a slick lawyer building his dream home."
10. Fences
"A once-promising baseball player who was denied a shot at the big leagues because of his race comes to terms with his life in 1950s Pittsburgh."