Critically Panned Rom-Com Leads Netflix Top 10

Upon its release earlier this year, Love Again flew under the radar. The romantic comedy from Sony and filmmaker Jim Strouse earned just over $12 million at the box office and largely missed the attention of many film fans. That has changed over the last week as Love Again is finding a second life on Netflix. Since being added to the lineup at the start of the month, Love Again has risen to the top of Netflix's movie ranks.

Love Again stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a widow who texts her late husband's phone number with romantic messages and heartfelt notes. Sam Heughan plays a man who unknowingly gets assigned that same phone number on a new work device.

Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Love Again in the number one overall spot, passing other new additions like Snitch, Arrival, and Don't Worry Darling. The movie is finding success in spite of its collective panning from critics, having earned a 23% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The reviews are not at all favorable, but Love Again is still finding ways to grab the attention of Netflix subscribers.

