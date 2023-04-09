Brand New Family Movie Soars to the Top of Netflix Top 10
After a week of dominance from Murder Mystery 2, a new Netflix original movie has finally climbed to the top spot of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list. Chupa, a new family movie about a boy who befriends a chupacabra, was released on Netflix this past Friday. It didn't take long for Chupa to rise past the competition and become the biggest movie on the service.
Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees Chupa taking the top spot away from Murder Mystery 2. The film also rose past popular animated movies like Shark Tale, Over the Hedge, and Shrek Forever After.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 below!
1. Chupa
"While visiting family in Mexico, a lonely boy befriends a mythical creature hiding on his grandfather's ranch and embarks on the adventure of a lifetime."prevnext
2. Murder Mystery 2
"After starting their own detective agency, Nick and Audrey Spitz land a career-making case when their billionaire pal is kidnapped from his wedding."prevnext
3. The Bourne Legacy
"Following the Jason Bourne debacle, the CIA finds itself dealing with a familiar threat when another estranged operative surfaces."prevnext
4. Matilda
"Cursed with a cruel school principal and parents, a little girl discovers her hidden powers -- which she uses to stand up to the bullies in her life."prevnext
5. Shark Tale
"A tiny white lie turns a little fish into an unlikely hero. But when the truth comes out, he teams up with an outcast great white shark for protection."prevnext
6. The Last Stand
"The sheriff of a sleepy border town finds his quiet life interrupted when a drug boss escapes FBI custody and flees straight toward his turf."prevnext
7. The Lorax
"A curious boy learns the truth about his town when he goes looking for the Once-ler, a mysterious hermit who knows what happened to all of the trees."prevnext
8. Over the Hedge
"A clever raccoon leads a crew of forest creatures into the suburbs to find food — but the humans who live there aren't having it. The battle is on!"prevnext
9. Murder Mystery
"On a long-awaited trip to Europe, a New York City cop and his hairdresser wife scramble to solve a baffling murder aboard a billionaire's yacht."prevnext
10. Shrek Forever After
"Shrek's world gets turned upside down after he makes a deal with Rumpelstiltskin. Can Donkey, Fiona, and Puss in Boots help him make things right?"prev