Brand New Family Movie Soars to the Top of Netflix Top 10

After a week of dominance from Murder Mystery 2, a new Netflix original movie has finally climbed to the top spot of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list. Chupa, a new family movie about a boy who befriends a chupacabra, was released on Netflix this past Friday. It didn't take long for Chupa to rise past the competition and become the biggest movie on the service.

Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees Chupa taking the top spot away from Murder Mystery 2. The film also rose past popular animated movies like Shark Tale, Over the Hedge, and Shrek Forever After.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 below!