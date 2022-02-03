Fan-Favorite Netflix Movie Has Been in the Top 10 for Three Straight Months

Netflix has had quite a few hit movies over the last few years, but none of them have taken off quite like . With a trio of stars like Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, crime caper Red Notice was always going to be a big success for the streaming service. What people may not have expected, however, is the sheer longevity of Red Notice‘s success. While the film has slowed down since its record-setting first month, it has still been a quietly dominating force for Netflix, holding steady as one of the streamer’s most-watched movies for three straight months.

Debuting at the beginning of November, Red Notice has held a spot on Netflix’s global English-language movie list ever since. The updated version of the list this week notes that it is Red Notice‘s 12th week among the top 10 films on the entire service. The next-longest streak on the current list is Don’t Look Up with six weeks.

Between January 24th and January 30th, Netflix subscribers across the globe watched more than 6.5 million hours of Red Notice, good enough for the sixth spot on the week’s Top 10 movie list. The total viewership for Red Notice is significantly lower than the number one movie on the list, but it has been available for a lot longer. The Royal Treatment topped the list with 26.5 million hours in its second week on the service.

It should come as no surprise that, given the streaming prowess Red Notice has displayed over the last three months, Netflix is already working on turning the film into a franchise. The streaming service has ordered not one, but two Red Notice sequels to head into production sometime in the future. The movies will shoot back-to-back, so the wait between them hopefully won’t be too long. Director Rawson Marshall Thurber is set to return for both sequels along with Johnson, Reynolds, and Gadot.

In Red Notice, Johnson plays a government agent looking to track down the world’s best art thief (Gadot). In order to stop her plans, and clear his name, Johnson’s character teams up with the world’s second-best art thief, played by Reynolds. It’s unclear at this time what story will be told in the upcoming sequels.

