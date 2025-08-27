Netflix’s Latest Franchise Addition Has Already Taken Over As Its Biggest Movie (After Just One Day)

When Netflix lands a big franchise blockbuster to its streaming lineup, subscribers tend to quickly notice its presence on the roster. Even if the films themselves — or the franchises they’re a part of — don’t always have a reputation for being great, the ability to check out these massive movies at home usually wins out. This makes for some easy streaming wins for Netflix, and a newly added blockbuster can certainly be considered a win, despite just arriving on the service at the start of the week.
On Monday, Netflix added Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to its streaming roster in the United States, marking the first time the latest live-action Transformers film was made available on the service. Despite the fact that Rise of the Beasts wasn’t included on Netflix’s August newsletter, and received very little fanfare ahead of its debut, the new Transformers entry took just one day to become the biggest movie title on the whole service.
When Tuesday morning rolled around, Netflix’s newest addition appeared at the top of the daily rotating movie charts. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts knocked KPop Demon Hunters out of the number one spot on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, and it has remained in that position as the week has continued.
New Transformers Franchise Incoming?
Netflix users are now discovering that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts isn’t exactly connected to Michael Bay’s live-action Transformers films. But that doesn’t mean this new entry won’t be part of its own connected franchise.
The end of Rise of the Beasts charts a new path forward for the big screen Transformers, setting up a crossover with the G.I. Joe property. The film is supposed to be followed by a full crossover between the franchises, but there has been very little in the way of an update on that project over the past couple of years.
Coming Soon to Netflix
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was something of a surprise addition to the Netflix lineup this week (though eagle-eyed subscribers did notice it on the “Coming Soon” page ahead of its arrival), but the streamer has announced several other titles that will be added in the coming days.
Monday, September 1st will bring dozens of new movies to Netflix’s roster, including The Amazing Spider-Man, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Shrek, and Bridesmaids. You can check out the full list of September 1st additions below!
8 Mile
A Thousand Tomorrows: Season 1
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
Billy Madison
The Boy Next Door
Boyz n the Hood
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Bridesmaids
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chicken Run
Dennis the Menace
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Edge of Tomorrow
Escape Room
Good Advice
The Four Seasons
Franklin & Bash: Seasons 1-4
Hot Shots!
Hot Shots! Part Deux
Inglourious Basterds
Inside Man
Inside Man: Most Wanted
Knocked Up
LA LA Land
The Land Before Time
Liar Liar
Limitless
Long Shot
Money Talks
Orphan Black: Seasons 1-5
Paddington
Phantom Thread
Puss in Boots
The Rookie (1990)
The Running Man
Shark Tale
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Shrek
Shrek 2
Shrek Forever After
Shrek the Third
Stand by Me
We’re the Millers
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory