Netflix’s Latest Franchise Addition Has Already Taken Over As Its Biggest Movie (After Just One Day)

When Netflix lands a big franchise blockbuster to its streaming lineup, subscribers tend to quickly notice its presence on the roster. Even if the films themselves — or the franchises they’re a part of — don’t always have a reputation for being great, the ability to check out these massive movies at home usually wins out. This makes for some easy streaming wins for Netflix, and a newly added blockbuster can certainly be considered a win, despite just arriving on the service at the start of the week.

On Monday, Netflix added Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to its streaming roster in the United States, marking the first time the latest live-action Transformers film was made available on the service. Despite the fact that Rise of the Beasts wasn’t included on Netflix’s August newsletter, and received very little fanfare ahead of its debut, the new Transformers entry took just one day to become the biggest movie title on the whole service.

When Tuesday morning rolled around, Netflix’s newest addition appeared at the top of the daily rotating movie charts. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts knocked KPop Demon Hunters out of the number one spot on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, and it has remained in that position as the week has continued.

New Transformers Franchise Incoming?

Netflix users are now discovering that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts isn’t exactly connected to Michael Bay’s live-action Transformers films. But that doesn’t mean this new entry won’t be part of its own connected franchise.

The end of Rise of the Beasts charts a new path forward for the big screen Transformers, setting up a crossover with the G.I. Joe property. The film is supposed to be followed by a full crossover between the franchises, but there has been very little in the way of an update on that project over the past couple of years.

Coming Soon to Netflix

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was something of a surprise addition to the Netflix lineup this week (though eagle-eyed subscribers did notice it on the “Coming Soon” page ahead of its arrival), but the streamer has announced several other titles that will be added in the coming days.

Monday, September 1st will bring dozens of new movies to Netflix’s roster, including The Amazing Spider-Man, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Shrek, and Bridesmaids. You can check out the full list of September 1st additions below!

8 Mile

A Thousand Tomorrows: Season 1

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Billy Madison

The Boy Next Door

Boyz n the Hood

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Bridesmaids

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chicken Run

Dennis the Menace

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Edge of Tomorrow

Escape Room

Good Advice

The Four Seasons

Franklin & Bash: Seasons 1-4

Hot Shots!

Hot Shots! Part Deux

Inglourious Basterds

Inside Man

Inside Man: Most Wanted

Knocked Up

LA LA Land

The Land Before Time

Liar Liar

Limitless

Long Shot

Money Talks

Orphan Black: Seasons 1-5

Paddington

Phantom Thread

Puss in Boots

The Rookie (1990)

The Running Man

Shark Tale

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek

Shrek 2

Shrek Forever After

Shrek the Third

Stand by Me

We’re the Millers

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory