New Alien Movie Confirmed, But Not the Sequel Fans Were Expecting

News came earlier this month that Fox was moving forward with a new Alien movie, as one writer spilled the beans about his own involvement. What was unclear at the time, though, was what the next steps for the franchise might be. After the blockbuster success of Alien: Romulus, which became the second highest-grossing movie in the series globally, it seemed like a follow-up to that film would be a no-brainer. Today’s news reveals they’re going another way, though, and will pick up another dangling plot thread from the franchise.

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According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new Alien movie is in the works with Prisoners scribe Aaron Guzikowski. The new film will reunite Guzikowski with franchise producer Ridley Scott, having previously collaborated on the HBO Max series Raised by Wolves. As the trade reveals, not much is actually known about the film, except that it is NOT a sequel to Alien: Romulus and is instead “related” to Scott’s 2010 Alien sequels, Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, with Michael Fassbender’s android David set to be the “connective tissue” for the film.

New Alien Movie Confirmed, Following Up on 2017’s Covenant

A few key details are worth noting about this mysterious new Alien movie, though, including that Fassbender himself is not formally attached to the project. Furthermore, no director is attached either, meaning that this project is still in its very early days at the studio. Given the trajectory of the Alien franchise in recent years, including not only the success of Romulus with director Fede Álvarez but also the TV series Alien: Earth, it’s honestly quite surprising to see the series returning to the realm of Fassbender’s David rather than exploring any other noteable storylines, or even starting new ones.

That said, it’s worth noting that Scott has long been open about his interest in returning to the David character, and he’s not alone. Fassbender has also made it clear that he enjoys working with the Oscar-winning director, perhaps signaling that the filmmaker’s involvement in the new movie could be what gets him back in the role.

As fans will recall, Fassbender’s David already has a significant place in the larger Alien franchise, as the prequel films revealed that he was responsible for creating the xenomorph as we know it, perfecting the alien species through his experiments on a derelict planet. Even his last appearance in 2017’s Alien: Covenant concluded on a cliffhanger, ending with a hint that David had managed to sneak his way on board a massive ship with thousands of colonists and even some xenomorph embryos to continue his experiments.

A final detail about the new Alien movie that was revealed in today’s report is that the planned sequel to Alien: Romulus is in limbo at the studio. To that end, it seems unlikely that the new film will be a bridge between that and David’s storyline, but stranger things have happened in the series, and a lot of them because of Fassbender’s character.