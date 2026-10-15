New Alien Franchise Movie Confirmed By Writer, But Which Sequel Is It?

The Alien franchise has seemingly found new life ever since 20th Century Studios became a part of The Walt Disney Company, which is surprising given the very R-Rated nature of the entire series. Not only did 2024’s Alien: Romulus make over $350 million (and earn an Academy Award nomination), the series has expanded its lore with the first-ever TV series, Alien: Earth ( ). No details about what its next big-screen adventure have been confirmed, but now we know that something is in the works.

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Whalefall director Brian Duffield spoke with TheWrap ahead of his new movie’s debut this weekend, where he debunked rumors that he was writing and directing a new film in the franchise. Instead, Duffield confirmed that he “helped on a script” for a new Alien movie, but wouldn’t say which one. “They needed some help for a few weeks over Christmas, and Steve Asbell at 20th asked if I would help them out a little bit,” Duffield confirmed. “It was a very brief window. I’m not a part of it. I haven’t been asked to be a part of it, but it’s cool. I know what they’re doing, and it’s really neat. But that’s not an adventure I’m going on.”

New Alien Movie Confirmed, But What Is It?

Confirmation of a new Alien movie is no surprise, but the biggest question remains: Which Alien movie is it? After the runaway success of Alien: Romulus a few years ago, and the fact that it clearly set up another movie, fans have been waiting on a proper follow-up in the years since. Though Romulus director and co-writer Fede Álvarez has teased work on the new movie, another wrinkle has arrived for the franchise in the form of original Alien director Ridley Scott.

In addition to the 1979 original, Scott also spearheaded both 2012’s Prometheus and 2017’s Alien: Covenant, the latter of which also set up a sequel that never materialized. This August, Scott revealed in an interview that he was rewriting the next Alien sequel after offering his review of Romulus and saying it “was okay” but “it needs some help.” To that end, fans remain unclear about whether this means Scott will be using the Romulus sequel as a means to actually follow up on Alien: Covenant‘s big cliffhanger.

There also exists the potential that this new Alien movie that Brian Duffield helped tinker with is something else entirely. Though all the reports thus far indicate that the new movie will be a Romulus sequel, it wouldn’t be the first time that a franchise like this was quietly working on other projects as well. It’s also worth noting that it’s not Duffield’s first time lending a hand to a Fox project with deadly extraterrestrials, as he has an “additional literary material (not on-screen)” credit for 2025’s Predator: Badlands as well.