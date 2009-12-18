New Avatar Trailer Released Ahead of Return to Theaters

20th Century Studios has revealed a new trailer for Avatar, celebrating the original film's return to theaters in September. The record-breaking first Avatar film by James Cameron is being re-released in theaters with remastered picture and sound on September 23rd. Theaters will screen Avatar in 4K High Dynamic Range. Producer Jon Landau announced Avatar's return to theaters at CinemaCon in April. Director James Cameron has been hard at work on bringing Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 to theaters. CinemaCon also delivered the news that Avatar 2 now has the official title Avatar: The Way of Water.

The new Avatar trailer takes viewers back to Pandora, beginning with visitors Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Rodriguez, and Joel David Moore arriving awestruck on the alien planet. We then Pandora's inhabitants, the Na'vi, including Zoe Saldaña's Neytiri, who Worthington's Jake Sully falls in love with after moving his consciousness over to an Avatar.

20th Century Studios President Steve Asbell spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about juggling the company's transition under Disney and navigating feature films with streaming and television deals. The topic of conversation soon turned to Avatar 2's 2022 release, with Asbell quickly responding that the movie will make its way to theaters later this year.

With no hesitation, Asbell replied, "Yes. It will," when asked about Avatar 2's release. He then added, "For real. It's going to blow people away. You're not ready for what Jim is doing."

Asbell was then asked about how 20th Century Studio plans to market the movie since it will have been over 10 years since the first Avatar was released. "I can tell you that there is no better marketing apparatus in the business than the one at Disney," he said. "They will do an incredible job reigniting that passion for the original film. This is not just a sequel, it's a saga. And it's a family saga. It will be compelling on its own, but it will also be extremely compelling to return to those characters and to see how they've evolved. It's less about Avatar being a really big movie and more about how Avatar was a really important cultural moment for audiences. I don't think it will be hard to convince people to come back."

