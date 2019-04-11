New ‘Ghostbusters’ Director Jason Reitman to Attend Ghostbusters Fan Fest This Year

Ghostbusters sequel director Jason Reitman will be attending the Ghostbusters Fan Fest in June, marking his first major convention appearance since the announcement that he will be taking the reins of the franchise over from Paul Feig. The convention, which celebrates the Ghostbusters film, TV, and comics franchise, is put on by Wizard World. Reitman, the son of Ghostbusters filmmaker Ivan Reitman, joked that his attendance at the convention is primarily to discuss his cameo in the classic film. “I am thrilled that my role of Brownstone Boy #2 will finally be given proper recognition. Might also chat about the upcoming Ghostbusters film,” said Reitman in a statement.

Ivan Reitman will also be in attendance at the convention, along with the two of the original Ghostbusters, Ernie Hudson and Dan Aykroyd. Considering that this will be about a month before Comic Con International in San Diego, it seems likely the Wizard World Ghostbusters Fan Fest will be one of, if not the, first places that any significant information about the new movie comes to light. “I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a six-year-old visiting the set. I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans,” Reitman previously said. “This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ’80s happened in the ’80s, and this is set in the present day. This is very early, and I want the film to unwrap like a present. We have a lot of wonderful surprises and new characters for the audience to meet.”

“I wrote the film in secret with my writing partner Gil Kena. We wrote it over the last year while we were finishing up Frontrunner and we turned it in December,” Reitman added. “And I have to admit my presumption was it was going to be like any studio film that I had heard about where they do years of rewrites and they grind it into the ground and it never happens. I was fully prepared for this year to be a year of maybe taking a little time off and doing rewrites on Ghostbusters and instead, the studio read the first draft and said, ‘Yeah, go make it.’”

The film, which does not yet have a title, is set for a Summer 2020 release. Carrie Coon, McKenna Grace, and Finn Wolfhard have been cast in as-yet-undisclosed roles.

