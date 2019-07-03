Four New Harry Potter LEGO Sets Include The Knight Bus and Hagrid’s Hut

Harry Potter’s birthday is on July 31st, but you can get a gift for yourself in the form of four new LEGO sets with some long-awaited themes. The collection includes 75957 The Knight Bus, 75947 Hagrid’s Hut: Buckbeak’s Rescue, 75946 Hungarian Horntail Triwizard Challenge, and the 75948 Hogwarts Clock Tower.

Note that Barnes & Noble has an exclusive launch window on these sets, so the only place you can grab them is right here while supplies last. The prices range from $29.99 to $89.99, and all of the sets are eligible for free shipping. We highly suggest going after The Knight Bus and Hagrid’s Hut first, as they will likely be the most popular.

On a related note, if you’re a Funko fan you might recall the chaos that was the Harry Potter Pocket Pop advent calendar release for the 2018 holiday season. Supply definitely didn’t meet demand, so Funko is changing up their strategy this year by offering pre-orders for a new Harry Potter Pop advent calendar and the first Marvel Pop advent calendar early.

Naturally, the full details on the new Marvel and Harry Potter versions are being kept under wraps to preserve the surprise, but it’s clear from the image above that the Harry Potter version has a Yule Ball holiday theme. As for the Marvel version, it seems as though a classic theme is in the works with Iron Man, Thanos, Captain Marvel, Venom, Rocket Raccoon, and Captain Marvel Pocket Pops in the set of 24. You can pre-order both sets along with the Harry Potter advent calendar from last year right here with shipping slated for September / October.

