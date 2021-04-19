Netflix Launches Geeked

✖

One of Netflix's many popular Twitter accounts just got a major rebrand with the "@NXOnNetflix" account turning into "@NetflixGeeked." The new account will be their primary source for all genre films and shows with a sizzle reel and poster teasing all of the different originals they'll be delivering news about including shows that are already hits like Stranger Things, The Witcher, and Lucifer, plus upcoming titles like Shadow And Bone, Army of the Dead, Jupiter’s Legacy, and many more. They also taut many of their original animes that we know to be in development including Assassin’s Creed, Usagi Yojimbo, Godzilla Singular Point, and The Cuphead Show. See the full impressive list for yourself below.

we’ve got a new name. welcome to Geeked. welcome to our worlds. pic.twitter.com/FrILWtNf4C — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) April 19, 2021

It's worth pointing out how much of Netflix's upcoming slate of original films and TV shows are based on video games. In addition to the previously mentioned Assassin’s Creed and The Cuphead Show, Netflix is also working on adaptations of The Division, Beyond Good and Evil, Splinter Cell, Resident Evil (a live-action series and animated movie), Sonic Prime, Dragon's Lair, Tomb Raider, and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Recent releases include DOTA: Dragon's Blood and Castelvania.

there’s so much to get Geeked about. pic.twitter.com/HFMq3j77im — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) April 19, 2021

One major title briefly highlighted in the rebranding announcement was the recently revealed first-ever live-action Gundam movie. Legendary is developing the movie with Netflix and have tapped Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts to step behind the camera and comic scribe Brian K. Vaughan to pen the script.

The story for the live-action film version of Gundam is being kept under wraps but the original Gundam series is set in the Universal Century, an era in which humanity's growing population has led people to emigrate to space colonies. Eventually, the people living in the colonies seek their autonomy, and launch a war of independence against the people living on Earth. Through the tragedies and discord arising from this human conflict, not only the maturation of the main character, but also the intentions of enemies and the surrounding people are sensitively depicted. The battles in the story, in which the characters pilot robots known as mobile suits, are wildly popular. The Gundam universe is replete with numerous story lines of love and conflict along with the popular Gundam battles, in which the characters operate robot suits called Mobile Suits.