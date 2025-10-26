New Netflix Zombie Movie Is An Unexpected Instant Streaming Hit

Zombie movies are nothing new; tried and true, but a bit boring at this stage in the game. There are only so many ways you can show people eating other people before it all starts to bleed together into one The Walking Dead-shaped mass. But one movie seems to be turning the genre and tropes used within on their heads, and it might be headed straight for cult classic territory, creeping into Netflix‘s Top 10, despite no marketing and no critical backing—it doesn’t even have enough reviews on Netflix for a score.

The Elixir, an Indonesian film, centers around a relatively dysfunctional family that owns an herbal medicine business. They attempt to create a new scientific breakthrough, or an elixir, which immediately backfires and winds up setting off what amounts to the zombie apocalypse. This family, who can barely stand each other, is forced to come together and fight for their lives as the world around them falls apart.

The Elixir Feels Like An Instant Classic

This movie nails everything it attempts. The pacing is fantastic, setting up tension that lasts from the first scene until the last. The acting and casting are great, and the characters are believable as real people in a real (messed up) family, despite how insane the plot feels—and all the ridiculous, genre-expected mistakes they all make. It’s very easy to get swept up and invested in, even as you find yourself annoyed at the idiots fighting the zombies. “As an Indonesian, specifically as someone who knows a lot about the demographic and cultural significance of that particular location (Central Java), this is a somewhat realistic portrayal of zombie apocalypse situation in a remote rural area in Indonesia. I agree that the characters are dead stupid, but this is pretty realistic to me. This is a very unique experience for me. It feels authentic and channels my frustrations on a lot of my own experiences of being Indonesian,” said one viewer on Reddit.

All in all, The Elixir is a movie that subverts some expectations while giving into others, and to a certain degree, seems to poke fun at a genre that right now seems impossible to revitalize. It certainly doesn’t take itself too seriously, with one viewer describing it as “excitingly annoying” and another calling it “ragebait.” Whether you root for the family or the zombies, you’re in for an entertaining time.

